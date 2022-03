ABINGTON – The bruise, we are happy to report, has healed. "Yeah, it did," Aidan O'Donnell said. "But it did end up hurting after all." In last year's Division 4 South Sectional baseball final, O'Donnell, then a junior pitcher for Abington High, took a line drive to his upper right arm off the bat of Cohasset's Bernie Mulcahy. Since O'Donnell stuck around to get the win in a 9-3 victory, he was feeling no pain after the game, saying all the adrenaline coursing through his system was masking it.

ABINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO