BURLINGTON, N.C. — A police officer opened fire at a Burlington home early Wednesday morning amid an altercation between two men at the residence. Officers with the Burlington Police Department were called at 4:18 a.m. to a home in the 500 block of S. Sellars Mill Road in response to a call from a resident requesting an emergency police response after finding a man that had forced entry into his home and was acting erratically.

BURLINGTON, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO