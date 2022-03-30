Non-profit for foster children coming to Tippecanoe County

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – There’s a new organization in the area to serve foster children and the families that care for them. A ribbon cutting was held in Joplin for Foster Adopt Connect, a nonprofit organization that operates in Missouri and Kansas. The goal of the group is to prevent young people from falling through […]
(WKBN) – People interested in becoming foster parents have the chance to talk with current foster families at a meet and greet in Trumbull County Wednesday evening. Trumbull County Children Services is hosting the event at the agency off Reeves Road at 5:30 p.m. It’ll give people the chance...
This month's non-profit in the "Non-Profit of the Month" is Tree Lafayette! Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or rights-of-way (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, Indiana and educates about and promotes trees.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Okaloosa County is now accepting applications from non-profits. As part of the American Rescue Plan Act, or ARPA, the board of county commissioners approved $1.5 million in response to the negative effects the pandemic continues to have on the economy. The county also opened its annual...
Home Start Hope is looking to expand their community partnerships and serve more women in Rochester. Community partners play a key role in referring women who are ready to transition from shelters or community living to independent housing. Throughout the year, Home Start Hope is looking to connect with more organizations who believe in their goals and mission.
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Joan Tumolo of Shamokin has a smartphone and a tablet, but sometimes she is not sure how to use them. "Didn't know what the symbols meant and I was pushing them anyway. I'd push something and think oh God I wrecked it," said Tumolo. Recently Joan...
Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
HARDIN COUNTY, Texas — An eviction notice is the last thing you want to receive, but if you live in Hardin County, experts are ready to help. The Texas Legal Services Center stepped in to help renters who have fallen on hard times. The organization provides legal aid in 12 different areas of civil law to many rural counties in Texas.
The Mental Space with Sean Garvey welcomes special guests inspirational artist Dice Gamble and trauma therapist Dr. Dana Philossaint to discuss mental health in the church. Are women subject to mental illness while attending the ministry?
In the vast majority of cases where children are removed from their homes and taken into foster care, family poverty is a big factor. It could be a refrigerator without food or an apartment without electricity. Yet for nearly four decades, parents struggling with this level of need have been billed for their children’s care and obligated to pay the state — even when they have no income.
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, March 25, that 228 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 3,698,798 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. 1,737,228 have had a booster shot. Locally, Tippecanoe County reports 110,630 have been fully vaccinated.
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – School children in Tippecanoe County are falling behind on their standard vaccinations. Now, an Indiana nonprofit is partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health and Ivy Tech Community College to increase immunization rates. The “Back on Track” clinic will offer all routine immunizations, including...
Not all photographers can claim they use their skills for as much good as Tamara Lackey does. In 2014, she and her husband started Beautiful Together - a charity that aims to improve the lives of children in foster care, orphanage and group housing. Six years later, they expanded their charitable work and opened the Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary for at-risk animals and those living in inhumane conditions.
