Tippecanoe County, IN

Non-profit for foster children coming to Tippecanoe County

 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSafe space for foster children to come to Tippecanoe County....

Tree Lafayette is this month's Non-Profit of the Month

This month's non-profit in the "Non-Profit of the Month" is Tree Lafayette! Tree Lafayette plants and maintains trees primarily on public property or rights-of-way (mainly along streets) in Lafayette, Indiana and educates about and promotes trees.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Tippecanoe County, IN
Local non-profit calling for community partners

Home Start Hope is looking to expand their community partnerships and serve more women in Rochester. Community partners play a key role in referring women who are ready to transition from shelters or community living to independent housing. Throughout the year, Home Start Hope is looking to connect with more organizations who believe in their goals and mission.
ROCHESTER, NY
Non-profit helping seniors with technology

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Joan Tumolo of Shamokin has a smartphone and a tablet, but sometimes she is not sure how to use them. "Didn't know what the symbols meant and I was pushing them anyway. I'd push something and think oh God I wrecked it," said Tumolo. Recently Joan...
SHAMOKIN, PA
Rimrock addiction recovery project gets $1M Scott gift

Jim and Chris Scott have made a donation to advance Rimrock's plan to build its new five-acre campus on the north side of Billings. The “Building Recovery at Rimrock” campaign will move the substance-use disorder and mental health treatment center to a new location in the East Billings Urban Renewal District. The $24 million project includes a goal of raising $7 million in philanthropic donations.
A foster system paradox: Parents billed for care of their children

In the vast majority of cases where children are removed from their homes and taken into foster care, family poverty is a big factor. It could be a refrigerator without food or an apartment without electricity. Yet for nearly four decades, parents struggling with this level of need have been billed for their children’s care and obligated to pay the state — even when they have no income.
SEATTLE, WA
Tippecanoe County reports 12 new COVID cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, March 25, that 228 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19. According to the Indiana COVID-19 Vaccination Dashboard, 3,698,798 including the single-dose vaccine, are fully vaccinated. 1,737,228 have had a booster shot. Locally, Tippecanoe County reports 110,630 have been fully vaccinated.
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Ivy Tech hosting immunization clinic for schoolchildren

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) – School children in Tippecanoe County are falling behind on their standard vaccinations. Now, an Indiana nonprofit is partnering with the Indiana State Department of Health and Ivy Tech Community College to increase immunization rates. The “Back on Track” clinic will offer all routine immunizations, including...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
Using photography to improve the lives of foster children and at risk animals

Not all photographers can claim they use their skills for as much good as Tamara Lackey does. In 2014, she and her husband started Beautiful Together - a charity that aims to improve the lives of children in foster care, orphanage and group housing. Six years later, they expanded their charitable work and opened the Beautiful Together Animal Sanctuary for at-risk animals and those living in inhumane conditions.
