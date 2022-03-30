ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

MRL Replay | 3-30

kiss951.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDictionary.com has added new words. Producer Nicole hasn’t had the...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Theo Sharpe Likes Eloise for Who She Truly Is in 'Bridgerton' Season 2

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Bridgerton Season 2 on Netflix. Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) wasn't the only member of the Bridgerton family who fell in love in Season 2. Although Eloise (Claudia Jessie) never outright admitted she had fallen for Theo Sharpe (Calam Lynch), it was obvious she had feelings for the print shop assistant.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrl
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

GENERAL HOSPITAL Spoilers: What’s Wrong With Willow?

Emotions are running high in these GENERAL HOSPITAL spoilers and things are getting ready to explode! Finn makes a move, Alexis warns Carly, Sonny lashes out at Michael, and TJ finds Willow unconscious. What’s really going on here?. Curtis and Portia are still enjoying their happiness, as are TJ...
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Sydney Mikayla Says Goodbye to GENERAL HOSPITAL

March 17 marked Sydney Mikayla’s last episode as Trina on GENERAL HOSPITAL and after it aired, the young actress took to Instagram to say a heartfelt goodbye to the soap and express her gratitude to everyone in the cast and crew. In addition to a quick video of the crew applauding her after she wrapped her final scene on GH, Mikayla shared some photos she’d snapped over the years with her co-stars.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

This Is Us' Chrissy Metz Discusses The Moment She Knew It Was Over For Kate And Toby

Spoiler alert! This story contains spoilers for This Is Us’ Season 6 episode “The Hill.”. The final Big Three Trilogy continued with This Is Us’ latest episode, “The Hill,” and this week was all about our Katie girl — well, Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) to be exact. Fans have known that “KaToby” is headed for divorce, and it’s been hard to watch the cracks grow larger in their relationship so far this season. This episode didn’t deal the death blow to the marriage, as we know from a flash-forward that an accident involving little Jack and the family’s smoker will be involved, but the couple seemed to hit the point of no return.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Chris Rock Receives Surprising Bit of Positive News in Wake of Will Smith Oscars Slap

Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Lily Collins Gushes About Married Life with Charlie McDowell

Actress Lily Collins and director husband Charlie McDowell just celebrated their six-month wedding anniversary!. Last week, “Extra” spoke with the couple separately at the “Windfall” premiere in Los Angeles. Collins noted that their first six months as a married couple “flew by.”. During the COVID-19...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown and Janelle Brown Take Kids on Family Trip to Disney World: Photos

Family fun in Florida! Christine Brown and Janelle Brown enjoyed a joint Disney World trip with their kids. “Loving this vacation!” Christine, 49, captioned a Monday, March 14, Instagram slideshow with her children and family friends. “Truely bought me my Maleficent ears! I’ve been wanting them for years! And they actually smiled and posed for […]
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Bentley-driving pastor of TikTok 'cult' where Miranda Derrick's family say she is being held against her will along with her dancer husband

The pastor of a church that is now being described as a religious cult controlling TikTok stars has been pictured for the first time since the explosive claims. Robert I. Shinn is the founder of 7M films and is also a pastor of Shekinah Church in California. He has gained newfound notoriety after the family of one of his biggest TikTok stars Miranda Derrick claimed he was keeping her against her will in a religious cult.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Albany Herald

‘Bold & the Beautiful’ Turns 35: Katherine Kelly Lang Reflects on Brooke’s Romances

The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating its 35th anniversary this week. The half-hour CBS serial created by the late William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell debuted on March 23, 1987. On Thursday, March 24, head writer/executive producer Bradley Bell (son of William and Lee) is devoting an entire episode to the character of Brooke Logan Forrester, played by original cast member Katherine Kelly Lang, and five of Brooke’s loves.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Final "This Is Kate" Episode Promo Hits Right In The Feels

The final Big Three trilogy of This Is Us kicked off with “Number 1” Kevin, which means the next episode, going in order, is “Number 2,” Kate. All three episodes will cover the same period in the days following Thanksgiving 2021, and each of the three episodes will focus on Kevin, Kate, and Randall individually digesting their mother’s mandate that they will not make their lives smaller on her account the way they did when their father passed. The This Is Us Season 6, Episode 9 promo shows how Kate handles things.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy