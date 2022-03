Its most valuable brand asset is also one of its biggest problems. The Starbucks white cup with its green logo of a two-tailed mermaid is one of the most iconic features of any brand. It doesn't even have the word Starbucks in it, but you know exactly what it is. In fact, for many people, it doesn't just signify the world's largest coffee brand, it represents, well, coffee. Period.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO