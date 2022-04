Coming off a historic weekend of runs, No. 10 Coastal Georgia’s bats fell flat in a 2-0 Game 1 loss in a pivotal SUN conference doubleheader against No. 19 Southeastern. But in the midst of the best regular season in program history, the Mariners bounced back to win Game 2 of the set 6-5 ahead of the rubber match set for noon Wednesday at the Coastal softball field.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO