ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Kevin Morby Pays Homage to Jay Reatard With Punk-Tinged ‘Rock Bottom’

By Kat Bouza
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cXnHZ_0euC6RTP00

Click here to read the full article.

Kevin Morby tackles his inner demons and fear of failure on “Rock Bottom,” the newest offering from the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album, This Is a Photograph , out May 13 via Dead Oceans.

“Rock Bottom” is accompanied by a campy video — which the singer describes as an “ice cream-themed nunchucking Western” — directed by frequent Morby collaborator Johnny Eastlund and featuring appearances by comedian Tim Heidecker and artist Ariel Kellogg. It follows Morby and Kellogg as they set out across Los Angeles, nunchucks in tow, to face a sinister talent agent in a delightfully silly no-holds-barred beatdown.

The song, driven by a fuzz-laden guitar riff and endearingly scrappy sing-song vocals reminiscent of Morby’s lo-fi punk outfit the Babies, is a subtle ode to the late James Lee Lindsey Jr., better known as Jay Reatard — the prolific Memphis-based garage rock trailblazer who died from an overdose at the age of 29 in 2010. Morby wrote much of This Is a Photograph during a sabbatical in Memphis , and the looming spectre of both Reatard and countless other cultural visionaries from the city provided constant inspiration for the record.

“I was taken by how similar his story was to that of many other American icons that were ahead of their time and too quickly rose from the bottom to the top, inevitably burning out,” Morby said of Reatard in a release. “I read that his stage name, Jay Reatard, was worn as a badge of honor after years of being picked on in grade school — which may or may not be why on the cover of his seminal album Blood Visions he’s covered in blood as a nod to Sissy Spacek’s character in Carrie . Because of this I chose to begin the song by repeating ‘they’re all gonna laugh at you!'” The Kansas-based singer added that Reatard’s 1999 album, Grown Up, Fucked Up , served as sonic inspiration during the recording process for This is a Photograph .

Morby also announced Wednesday that he is launching a Substack , where he will offer fans a glimpse at “all the puzzle pieces that go into eventually, somehow, magically creating an album of music that I don’t usually share with the public,” he said. “As one who loves to share their experiences and creations with others while here on planet earth, I’m looking forward to having this newsletter to help do just that.”

Morby will tour Europe and North America through the majority of 2022 in support of This Is a Photograph , beginning May 20 in Madrid, Spain, and wrapping Nov. 12 in Vancouver, BC.

More from Rolling Stone
Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Watch Genesis Play the Final Song and Take a Last Bow at Their Farewell Concert

Click here to read the full article. Genesis formed in early 1967 when two rival bands at the prestigious Charterhouse boarding school in southeast England came together as one. They ended Saturday night at London’s O2 Arena at the final date of the group’s Last Domino reunion tour. “Tonight is a very special night,” Collins told the crowd early in the evening. “It’s the last stop of our tour. And it’s the last show for Genesis… After tonight we’ve all got to get real jobs.” There was a small degree of ambiguity about this being the last tour when they announced the...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘He Could Have Killed Him’: Celebrities Weigh In on Will Smith Slap

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Oscars ceremony was derailed when Will Smith walked onstage and slapped Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith. Rock referenced Pinkett Smith’s baldness (she has alopecia) and made a reference to 1997 movie G.I. Jane (which features a bald Demi Moore). Shortly after smacking the comedian, Smith returned to the stage for winning for Best Leading Actor, accepting the award in a bizarre, tearful speech. As the chaos unfurled on-screen, the program scrambled to defuse the tension in the room. Co-host Amy Schumer...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

A Timeline of Will Smith and Chris Rock’s Beef

Click here to read the full article. Chris Rock’s jab at Jada Pinkett Smith at this year’s Oscars wasn’t the first time the comedian has joked about the famous couple. Here, a closer look at their history as both friends and frenemies. Shots Fired in 2016 After Pinkett Smith boycotted the 2016 Oscars ceremony for its lack of diversity, that year’s host, Rock, suggested in his opening monologue that the actress wasn’t even invited to the show in the first place. “Jada went mad,” he began. “Jada says she’s not coming. Protesting.” Then he quipped, “Jada boycotting the Oscars is like me...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Taylor Swift
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Kid Rock
Person
Kevin Morby
Person
Jay Rock
KXLY

The 50 best rock albums of the 1960s

When it comes to groundbreaking musical eras, it’s hard to argue against the 1960s being one of the most evolutionary in recent history. This decade ushered in a musical revolution that would change the face of music as a whole—and no other genre was more impacted during that decade than rock.
MUSIC
Variety

Charli XCX’s ‘Crash’ Leaves Her Darker, Artsier Side Behind for a Pure Pop Light Show: Album Review

Click here to read the full article. As someone affected by chromesthesia — the involuntary ability to associate sound with its various shades — Charli XCX has forever viewed music in dramatically different colors. Some have taken on dark, cold, experimental tones (like “Pop 2” and her lockdown project, “How I’m Feeling Now”); others have adopted warmer shades that skew decidedly toward commercial, mainstream pop (a la “Sucker” and “Charli”). With “Crash,” which she has declared is her last album for the Atlantic label, it’s abundantly clear which side of the color wheel she’s landed on for the moment: The avant-pop...
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne puts on brave face with first appearance following tragic loss

Sharon Osbourne put on a brave face while attending Elton John’s AIDs Foundation Oscars party days following the death of Foo Fighters drummer, Taylor Hawkins. Sharon and Ozzy both paid tribute to the performer, who very sadly passed away aged 50 on Friday, on social media. Sharon wrote: "Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children," followed by a broken heart emoji," while Ozzy added: "@TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rock Bottom#Punk#James Lee#Babies#American
HollywoodLife

Nicole Kidman’s Viral ‘Reaction’ To Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock Isn’t What You Think It Is

The ‘Being the Ricardos’ star’s reaction was taken out of context and wasn’t even related to the slapping incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. After the Academy Awards, the “slap heard around the world” has been the talk of the internet, with fans also zero-ing in on star reactions to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the award show on Sunday March 27. One of the most viral moments was photo of Nicole Kidman, 54, with her mouth open, seeming shocked by the slap, except she was not actually reacting to the incident that became the talk of the evening.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Will Smith Joked About a Man’s Baldness in Viral Clip. Now That Man Weighs In on Slap

Click here to read the full article. Bass player John B. Williams clearly remembers the moment more than 30 years ago when Will Smith pointed him out during an episode of The Arsenio Hall Show and cracked a joke about his bald head. “I didn’t take it seriously. He was a comedian. He was the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He was a rapper. I took it as a joke. I laughed it off,” Williams, 81, tells Rolling Stone in his first interview since a clip of the 1991 exchange started going viral. He’s also adamant what happened Sunday night was different, and...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Academy ‘Condemns’ Will Smith’s Oscar Slap, Launches Formal Investigation

Click here to read the full article. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences “condemn[ed]” Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars Sunday and announced they’ve launched a formal investigation into the incident, Variety reports.  “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show,” an Academy spokesperson said. “We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct, and California law.” (A representative for the Academy did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s request for comment.) While the Academy could take disciplinary...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Music
Place
Vancouver, CA
Billboard

Paul Simon Shopping Simon & Garfunkel Recorded Royalties

A year after Paul Simon sold his song catalog to Sony Music Publishing, the legendary artist is now shopping his master recording royalties from his Simon & Garfunkel recorded works, multiple sources tell Billboard. The master royalties include the five Simon & Garfunkel studio albums that the duo recorded for...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Sources: Academy Members Furious About Will Smith, Chris Rock Slapgate

Click here to read the full article. Many Academy members were furious after Will Smith stormed the stage at the Oscars to slap Chris Rock. That’s according to six sources who spoke with Rolling Stone on conditions of anonymity.  Marshall Herskovitz, who is president emeritus of the Producers Guild of America, was one of the few to speak out on Twitter: “I call upon the Academy, of which I am a member, to take disciplinary action against Will Smith,” Herskovitz wrote. “He disgraced our entire community tonight.” Hollywood’s powerbrokers, too, were by and large aghast at the King Richard star’s actions. “He...
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Watch Leikeli47’s Music Video for New Single “LL Cool J”

Ahead of the release of her forthcoming album Shape Up, Brooklyn rapper Leikeli47 returns with her latest single “LL Cool J.”. The track arrives alongside a music video, which features a cameo from style consultant Aleali May. Set to be released April 15 via Hardcover/RCA Records, Shape Up serves...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Possible Coverup’: White House Logs Show 7-Hour Gap in Trump’s Calls on Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. We learned last month that the Jan. 6 committee found gaps in the White House call logs on the day of the Capitol riot, as well as that those gaps include times the committee knows former President Trump was on the phone. We learned on Tuesday that those “gaps” were more like one huge gap that spans … just about the entire day. The Washington Post and CBS News have reported that the logs turned over to the committee show a gap in Trump’s phone logs that spans seven hours and thirty-seven minutes, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
loudersound.com

Hoodoo Gurus return with a raucous scramble of garage guitars and kinky lyrics

Twelve years after Purity Of Essence, Dave Faulkner and Brad Shepherd’s Hoodoo Gurus make up for lost time with this mad scramble of garage guitars, kinky lyrical high jinks and their peculiar brand of Australian insouciance. The sonics begin in a bar, à la the Velvets at Max’s Kansas...
MUSIC
The Guardian

Ibibio Sound Machine: Electricity review – vibrant Afro funk hits the heights

Fro-funk band Ibibio Sound Machine have been around since 2013. The London group are best known for blending disco, post-punk, west African funk and electronic music into euphoric, high-energy soundscapes that feel borderless. Their latest album, Electricity, is produced by synthpop stalwarts Hot Chip and offers their most kaleidoscopic project to date. It’s got the same vibrancy, heart-thumping beats and empowered Ibibio and English vocals, but the songs reach new heights both lyrically and instrumentally.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Nick Cave and Warren Ellis’ ‘Carnage’ Concerts Are Better Than Church

Click here to read the full article. Three singers huddle and lean forward, their long, sparkly garments dangling before them as they chant in staccato unison: “Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God! Hand-of-God!” Warren Ellis, meanwhile, sits stationary except for his hands, which run windmills around his Gandalf beard as he closes his eyes tight and chants along with them, completely entranced. All the while, Nick Cave — the rangy leader of this ad-hoc religious sect — leaps from one side of the stage to the other. He crouches, poses in crucifixion stances, and celebrates the might and mysteries of faith like a man...
RELIGION
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

47K+
Followers
17K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy