The fortunes of the Mifflin House, a historic site with ties to the Underground Railroad, appear to be looking up — although not without some controversy. The York County Commissioners on Wednesday agreed to chip in $1.75 million as a loan toward the purchase of the Hellam Township property, an 18th-century farmhouse on about 62 acres of land along Route 30.

YORK COUNTY, PA ・ 14 DAYS AGO