It was as much a miracle as it was a close call Thursday near the south Louisiana town of Rayne, when a tractor-trailer driver lost control of his truck and narrowly missed at least a dozen other vehicles. The driver of the semi, coming of Interstate 10, swerved off the pavement, drove down an embankment, and crossed several lanes of traffic before coming to a stop on the other side of the exit intersection. And amazingly without as much a nicking another motorist.

RAYNE, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO