Originally aired July 20, 2020. Updated on March 28, 2022. A little more than two years ago, March 12, 2020, the Henry Ford Museum, like many other cultural organizations, closed its doors to the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the museum re-opened its doors on July 9, 2020, alongside opening the Greenfield Village, former One Detroit Managing Editor Christy McDonald sat down with Henry Ford Museum President Patricia Mooradian, about the pandemic safety precautions involved in re-opening, as well as the challenges of planning around uncertainty.

