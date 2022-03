Girls Hockey Day was created in 2017 with the goal to promote growth, encourage participation, and celebrate girls' hockey and the athletes who compete in it. Over 400 hockey players across New England will participate in Monday's event, with all ages and skill levels included. The one-hour clinics, which run from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., will feature Learn to Play public skates and ice sessions for teams including those from Charlestown, Belmont, and Norwood.

