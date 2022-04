Katherine Applegate, author of “Wishtree,” will have an online live presentation on her book, which will be free to attend for all interested. “Wishtree” was one of two books selected by the Port Townsend Public Library for its Community Read program throughout March, and readers will have the chance to hear from Applegate, who will discuss the book and read from parts of it.

PORT TOWNSEND, WA ・ 15 DAYS AGO