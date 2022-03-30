ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump urges Putin to release dirt on Hunter Biden

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Caroline Vakil
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HocVS_0euC2LZ700

( The Hill ) – Former President Trump called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to release dirt on President Biden ’s son Hunter Biden during an interview published Tuesday.

“One thing, while I’m on your show, as long as Putin now is not exactly a fan of our country, let him explain, where did — because Chris Wallace wouldn’t let me ask the question — why did the mayor of Moscow’s wife give the Bidens, both of them, $3.5 million dollars? That’s a lot of money,” Trump told John Solomon and Amanda Head on the “Just the News” show on Real America’s Voice network.

Trump added that, “I would think Putin would know the answer to that. I think he should release it.”

Solomon, a former opinion writer at The Hill, faced scrutiny for his columns during Trump’s first impeachment relating to Ukraine. A review of his columns was subsequently undertaken by The Hill, and they were later annotated with more context after it was established that Solomon had not identified important details regarding his sources.

The former president in the new interview was referencing a controversial 2020 Senate GOP report on President Biden and Hunter Biden, which resulted in little proof of wrongdoing.

Trump has repeatedly alleged that Hunter Biden received money from the wife of Moscow’s late mayor Yury Luzhkov.

Politico reported that the former president himself had in fact had pursued business deals with Luzhkov in the ’90s.

Trump’s remarks are likely to divide Republicans who want to align themselves with Trump while remaining fiercely opposed to Putin amid an ongoing Russian invasion into Ukraine, now in its second month.

The former president’s previous remarks in which he called Putin “savvy” and a “genius” led to a rare break from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).

“I do not think anything savvy or genius about Putin,” McCarthy said at a press conference in the Capitol earlier this month .

“I think Putin is evil. I think he’s a dictator. I think he’s murdering people right now,” McCarthy added.

The development also comes as a tax crimes investigation into Hunter Biden, which started in 2018, moves onward, with The Wall Street Journal reporting this week that more evidence is being gathered by prosecutors.

It’s also not the first time Trump has called for a foreign government to cause damage to a political rival. During the 2016 election, he called for Russia to release emails from former Secretary of State and Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton ‘s private email server.

And in 2019, Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on allegations that Trump threatened to withhold military aide for Ukraine unless that country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, investigated the Bidens.

The Hill has reached out to the White House for comment.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Biden throws Putin a nuclear lifeline

The Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has significantly encumbered the Biden administration’s drive to reach a renewed Iran nuclear deal. Seeing an opportunity to build leverage against the United States and Europe as they impose sanctions on Russia, Vladimir Putin threw a grenade into the Iran talks taking place in Vienna. The Russian strongman demanded a “white channel” with Tehran to circumvent international sanctions. This was apparently a bridge too far for U.S. diplomats, who had until that point seemed willing to cave on any and every Iranian demand to seal a deal.
POLITICS
Telegraph

White House mocks Russia for sanctioning the wrong Joe Biden

The White House mocked the imposition of Russian sanctions on Joe Biden and a host of other senior US officials. Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, suggested the Kremlin had mistakenly sanctioned the US President's late father, after they omitted the suffix "junior" from his name. Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton,...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
Fox News

MSNBC's Chuck Todd: Voters who believe Putin wouldn't have invaded Ukraine under Trump aren't based on 'logic'

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd suggested that voters are wrong to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin would not have invaded Ukraine if President Trump was still in office. With Russia launching its attacks on Ukraine, many of President Biden's critics have alleged that such an invasion would not have occurred under the Trump presidency, pointing to the aggression Putin took under Presidents George W. Bush and Obama with the 2008 invasion of Georgia and the 2014 annexation of Crimea while making no similar moves during the past administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2016 Election#Russian#Bidens#Senate#Gop
creators.com

Years Late and Millions Short on Hunter Biden

Michael Isikoff, once the top investigative reporter for Newsweek, tweeted something unintentionally humorous about a New York Times story. "In the category of — didn't see this coming," he wrote, "The @nytimes confirms the authenticity of Hunter Biden emails derived from his laptop that had been previously dismissed as Russian disinformation."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Russia
NBC News

White House considering Biden trip to Europe

WASHINGTON — The White House is considering the possibility of President Joe Biden’s traveling to Europe in the coming weeks, according to three U.S. officials and two people familiar with the discussions. The trip, which would focus on the war in Ukraine and aim to reassure America’s allies...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
BBC

World freedoms at stake, President Biden tells US troops

President Joe Biden hailed American military deployments to Europe as part of a struggle for democracy against autocracy during a visit to US troops in Poland. His remarks come as the US and others have reinforced Nato's eastern flank amid the war in Ukraine. The stop at an airbase in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

'Hannity' on Biden's Putin blame game

This is a rush transcript from "Hannity," March 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: Now we start with the FOX News alert this busy Friday news night. Welcome to HANNITY. Now, tonight, we are at the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
825K+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy