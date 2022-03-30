ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wall Street opens lower as government revises 4Q growth

WDBO
WDBO
 7 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QLs6x_0euC1bO000
South Korea Financial Markets An employee of a bank walks by screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Wednesday as talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine appeared to make progress. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (Lee Jin-man)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street is opening lower, giving back some of its solid day-earlier gains, when investors rallied on news of possible progress in ending Russia's war on Ukraine. The S&P 500 is 0.3% lower in the opening minutes, with consumer goods companies and the technology sector weighing most heavily on the index. The Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average are also headed lower. European stocks are also down. New data from the Commerce Department Wednesday showed the U.S. economy grew 6.9% at an annual pace from October through December, slower than previous estimates.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP's earlier story appears below.

European markets opened lower while Asian stocks advanced Wednesday as investors saw signs of possible progress in talks on ending Russia's war on Ukraine.

London and Frankfurt declined. Shanghai and Hong Kong gained while Tokyo retreated. Oil rose more than $2 per barrel.

Wall Street futures were lower after U.S. stocks gained Wednesday following Russia's announcement it would scale back military operations near Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and a northern city.

“This was a nice add-on catalyst” to a market rally already under way, said Clifford Bennett of ACY Securities in a report.

In early trading, London’s FTSE 100 lost 0.1% to 7,529.06 and the DAX in Frankfurt sank 1.3% to 14,631.35. The CAC 40 in Paris shed 1% to 6,720.90.

On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.4%.

On Tuesday, the benchmark S&P 500 index rose 1.2% and the Dow advanced 1%. The Nasdaq composite added 1.8%.

More than 85% of the stocks in the S&P 500 rose. Tech and communication stocks helped power the rally, along with big retail chains, automakers and other companies that rely on consumer spending. Apple rose 1.9% and Netflix added 3.5%. Ford Motor climbed 6.5% and General Motors gained 4.6%.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Feb. 24 attack on Ukraine rattled global markets that already were on edge about higher U.S. interest rates and a Chinese economic slowdown.

At peace talks in Turkey, Ukraine’s delegation laid out a framework under which the country would declare itself neutral and its security would be guaranteed by an array of other nations.

The Russian deputy defense minister, Alexander Fomin, said Moscow would “cut back military activity” near Kyiv and Chernihiv but gave no details. President Joe Biden said he wasn’t convinced that would lead to a fundamental shift in the war.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2% to 3,266.60, rebounding from the previous day's loss after Shanghai, China's most populous city, closed most businesses to fight coronavirus outbreaks.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo fell 0.8% to 28,027.25 after the government reported February retail sales declined by a bigger-than-forecast 0.8%. That left retail spending down 2% from its November peak.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1.4% to 22,232.03 and the Kospi in Seoul added 0.2% to 2,746.74. Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.7% to 7,514.50.

India's Sensex rose 1% to 58,529.58. New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

Benchmark U.S. crude surged $2.21 to $106.45 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oils, gained $2.01 to $109.72 per barrel in London.

The dollar declined to 121.58 yen from Tuesday's 122.91 yen. The euro rose to $1.1153 from $1.1089.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
WDBO
WDBO

20K+

Followers

57K+

Posts

4M+

Views

Follow WDBO and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WSB Radio

A mixed start for stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Monday as gains for some big technology companies are offset by weakness in energy stocks as crude oil prices fall sharply. The S&P 500 was moving between small gains and losses in the early going. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was off 0.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.8%. Crude oil prices sank about 7% as China started to lock down Shanghai, its largest city and its financial center, to conduct mass testing and control a growing outbreak of COVID-19. Bond yields eased back after shooting higher this month.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

S&P 500, Dow book 3rd day of gains Monday, stocks end higher as investors await Russia-Ukraine talks

U.S. stocks finished higher Monday, with the S&P 500 index and Dow industrials both booking a third straight session of gains as investors monitored potentially positive developments ahead of Russia and Ukraine talks in Turkey on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported on Monday that Russia no longer will demand that Ukraine be "denazified," a claim Russian President Vladimir Putin used to justify his invasion, in ceasefire talks. The Dow.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall Street climbs as oil prices slide, Fed in focus

March 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks gained ground on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines, while investor focus was squarely on the Federal Reserve's two-day meeting where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates. Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors advanced in early trading, with technology (.SPLRCT) and...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Technology Stocks#Wall Street#U S Economy#European#The Commerce Department#Ap#Asian#Acy Securities
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Place
Sydney
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
Country
India
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

‘A very big secret’: Boat crews link alleged Putin superyacht to Russian tycoons’ other vessels

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A superyacht that Kremlin opponents claim secretly belongs to Russian President Vladimir Putin shared the same construction manager and European crew members as several other yachts owned by Russian tycoons that Western governments have either seized or targeted with sanctions, an investigation by RFE/RL has found.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Reuters

Dollar climbs, euro dips, as Biden brings sanctions plan to Europe

NEW YORK, March 23 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed on Wednesday while the euro weakened as oil prices shot higher again with U.S. President Joe Biden poised to announce, alongside European leaders, new sanctions against Russia during his trip to Europe. Biden is due to arrive in Brussels later on...
POTUS
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Huge explosion in Russia near Ukraine border

Witnesses near the western Russian city of Belgorod saw a series of massive explosions on Tuesday night. A video taken near the Russian city and shared on social media showed a huge fireball in the distance. The video showed flashes and apparent secondary explosions and some social media users speculated the explosion took place at an ammunition depot.
EUROPE
CNBC

Treasury yields fall as investors keep watch over bond spreads

U.S. Treasury yields were mostly lower on Wednesday morning, with investors keeping an eye on the spreads between bonds, after the 5-year and 30-year rates flipped at the start of the week. The yield on the 5-year Treasury moved down about 4 basis points to 2.447% at in midday trading,...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Investors are beginning to hoard cash on recession fears: BofA

Investors are starting to get very nervous about the market's near-term direction, and it shows in their actions. "Russia/Ukraine drives fund manager cash levels to highest since April 2020 (COVID), global growth optimism to lowest since Jul’08 (Lehman)," said Michael Hartnett, Bank of America chief investment strategist, in the latest survey of managers from the bank.
STOCKS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
20K+
Followers
57K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy