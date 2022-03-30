ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan, TX

Bryan Councilman Bobby Gutierrez on WTAW

By Chelsea Reber
wtaw.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Councilman Bobby Gutierrez visits with WTAW’s Scott DeLucia about growth and how...

wtaw.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia shells areas in Ukraine where it vowed to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back military operations in those places to help negotiations along, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Bryan, TX
Government
City
Bryan, TX
The Associated Press

Foo Fighters cancel all dates following drummer’s death

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Foo Fighters have canceled all upcoming concert dates following the death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins. The rockers had been scheduled to play at the Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday as well as spring dates at the Beale Street Music Festival; the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival; Columbia, Maryland; Raleigh, North Carolina; Daytona Beach; Charlotte, North Carolina; the Boston Calling Music Festival; and summer dates in Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France and the UK.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wtaw#Infomaniacs

Comments / 0

Community Policy