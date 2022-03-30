ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks on ‘Better Nate Than Ever,’ Broadway Shows, and Working with Lisa Kudrow

By Steve Weintraub
Collider
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith writer-director Tim Federle’s Better Nate Than Ever arriving on Disney+ this weekend, I recently got to speak with Joshua Bassett, Rueby Wood and Aria Brooks about making the comedy musical. Based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Federle, the film stars newcomer Rueby Wood as Nate Foster,...

