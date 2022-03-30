ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Plains, NY

Mini food pantry installed at library

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
 1 day ago

PINE PLAINS — Students in the Pine Plains Central School District (PPCSD) were celebrated for making a generous contribution to help ensure those in the local community are fed. The nonprofit Willow Roots food pantry thanked them for their donation at the installation of a new mini food pantry at the...

WPMI

Three new food pantries open in Mobile

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile recently set up three food pantries Districts 1, 2 and 3, according to Mayor Sandy Stimpson. These food pantries leverage federal funding to expand access to quality food and nutrition through partnerships with local community organizations and Mobile-based nonprofit Feeding the Gulf Coast .
MOBILE, AL
KMPH.com

New food pantry opens to benefit students in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. — West Hills College Lemoore has opened an on-campus Golden Eagle Food Pantry that will provide students with groceries at no cost. The college held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday afternoon, with a lunch for those who attended. We are looking to support students in and out...
LEMOORE, CA
Western News

County leases JC Clubhouse to Libby Food Pantry

Despite passing on the former JC Clubhouse once already, the Libby Food Pantry will move into the Pioneer Park building as time runs out on the nonprofit’s effort to find a new home. The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners inked a lease agreement with the community organization on March...
LIBBY, MT
City
Pine Plains, NY
The Herald-Times

Volunteer Bloomington: Friend program, food pantry, city panels, wish list

Information and registration information for the following opportunities can be found online at BloomingtonVolunteerNetwork.org. Do you like to bowl? Are you in a bowling league or wanted to give it a try? Stone Belt has a friend for you! Stone Belt's mission is to prepare, empower, and support persons with developmental disabilities and their families to participate fully in the life of the community. Their friendship program pairs individuals with disabilities with community members to make friends and have fun. They currently have an individual looking for a friend to bowl with. Could that be you? This is an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and have some fun. If you do not have experience in working with individuals with disabilities, that's OK, don't let your own fears or anxiety stand in the way of this opportunity. Volunteers are supported with training and must agree to an initial interview, background check, and driving record check. Contact Sarah McKenney at smckenney@stonebelt.org or 812-332-2168 ext. 153.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Bay News 9

Food pantries strained as supply chain issues drag on

BRADENTON, Fla. — As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores are magnified for those who source food through donations. What You Need To Know. As food pantries struggle to keep up with demand, the supply chain issues affecting grocery stores...
BRADENTON, FL
WOWT

Heart Ministry Center to reopen in-person food pantry

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Food insecurity impacts nearly 12% of adults in the U.S., and that number is even higher for children. One north Omaha organization is working to make sure people get the food they need in a way that is dignified. For two years the grocery store inside...
OMAHA, NE
WJON

SCTCC Holding Grand Opening at Cyclones Cupboard Food Pantry

ST. CLOUD -- A new program is helping fight hunger among local college students. St. Cloud Technical and Community College is holding a grand opening for their new Cyclones Cupboard on Wednesday. The on-campus food pantry has been in development since 2019 after a survey found nearly half of SCTCC students were dealing with food insecurity.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Kankakee Daily Journal

Thursday food pantry canceled in Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Food Pantry is canceling its mobile pop-up event scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot at 700 Main St. NW because of mechanical problems with the food delivery vehicle, according to the Village of Bourbonnais. The pantry’s founder...
BOURBONNAIS, IL
Sandusky Register

Food pantry receives support

BELLEVUE — A program at Bellevue’s food pantry, in danger of shutting down, received some generous donations that will keep it afloat. Last week, students and staff from Bellevue Middle School donated more than 2,000 items to Bellevue Fish & Loaves Food Pantry. Bellevue Mayor Kevin Strecker is...
BELLEVUE, OH
KX News

Food pantry feeds dozens of families in Center

The group of volunteers didn’t mind working to sort bags and distribute goods to help those deserving some proper nutrition. “It just makes me feel happy to give them something to eat,” President of Oliver County Food Pantry Laverne Hoffman said. Onions, carrots, apples, and milk were just some of the foods given away in […]
CENTER, ND
News Channel Nebraska

Colfax County Food Pantry raising $6,000 for families

SCHUYLER -- The Colfax County Food Pantry went from feeding around 40 families per month to nearly 100 per week during the pandemic. While February saw 120 in the month, there are new challenges now. "There's a lot of empty shelves in the stores and now with transportation costs increasing...
COLFAX COUNTY, NE
1420 WBSM

Freetown Food Pantry Wants Your Prom Dresses

Imagine being a junior or senior in high school. You're over the moon because you've been asked to the prom by your dream date. You're excited for 10 minutes, until you realize the financial demands of this high school rite of passage. Prom dresses are expensive these days, even before...
FREETOWN, MA
5 On Your Side

Mobile food pantry provides free fruits, vegetables

ST. LOUIS — A mobile food pantry program launched Saturday aims to provide free fruits, vegetables and non-perishable food items to students, their families and community members in the St. Louis area. The Bailey Foundation hosted its first Fresh Fun Market Saturday morning at Confluence Preparatory Academy north of...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Sandusky Register

Margaretta food pantry available Saturday

CASTALIA — Margaretta Schools, OHgo and local churches will host a free food pantry for any community member from 9-11 a.m. Saturday at Margaretta Elementary. Each pantry bag will include canned and boxed food in addition to fresh produce. When you arrive at Margaretta Elementary, located at 5906 W....
CASTALIA, OH

