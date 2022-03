A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.

