70-year-old who kidnapped bus full of children, buried them alive approved for parole
By Nexstar Media Wire, John Clark
abc27 News
5 hours ago
( WTVO ) – A 70-year-old man accused of kidnapping a bus full of children and burying them alive for ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole.
According to CNN , Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in northern California, drove them more than 100 miles away, placed them in a moving truck, and buried them alive in a quarry owned by his father.
A 70-year-old man convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children and holding them and their driver for $5 million ransom in 1976 has been approved for parole. Frederick Newhall Woods was found suitable for parole at a hearing Friday, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokesperson Joe Orlando confirmed to CNN on Tuesday.
Frederick Newhall Woods, one of the three men who hijacked a school bus and kidnapped 26 children in Chowchilla, California in 1976, was recommended for parole on Friday. The recommendation came during Woods' 18th attempt to earn parole for what has been called the largest kidnapping in U.S. history, after he had been rejected 17 times.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole commissioners have recommended parole for the last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children for $5 million ransom in 1976. The two commissioners acted Friday in the case of 70-year-old Frederick Woods. The parole recommendation could still be rejected by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Woods’ accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were paroled years ago. All three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families when they kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla. They buried the children and bus driver in a ventilated underground bunker east of San Francisco. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
