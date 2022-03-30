ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Morning extra- National Nutrition Month

By D. Malik
phl17.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Sponsored)- National Nutrition Month. Lifestyle Influencer Cheryl Leahy is here today with a couple products...

phl17.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The Best Low-Fat Snack To Eat Before Bed For Weight Loss, According To Dietitians

You may have been advised in the past to avoid eating right before bed (since doing so can cause bloating and weight gain if done often), but if you are ever so hungry that you cannot sleep, it’s going to be more helpful than harmful to have a light snack to feel better. We checked in with health experts to learn more about a snack that can help you get a better night’s sleep if you ever find yourself in this situation. It is a low-fat, low-calorie choice to help work toward (rather than deter) your weight loss journey. Read on for pre-bed snacking tips (and remember to do it in moderation— just enough to satisfy your hunger cues). We checked in with registered dietitians Trista Best, RD, MPH, and Lauren Grey, RD, as well as registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, who provide their favorite tasty and light snack and explain why it won’t cause weight gain.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

The 3-Ingredient Spiced Coffee Recipe Nutritionists Swear By For Weight Loss

For anyone trying to lose weight, many experts recommend taking your coffee totally black (as opposed to sweetened with extra sugars, creamers or other unhealthy ingredients), but this is an acquired taste that not everyone can instantly adapt to. For this reason, we reached out to health experts about to learn more about spiced coffee, a trendy spin on your classic daily drink with additions of healthy, flavorful spices like cinnamon and honey. Read on for a spiced coffee recipe specially crafted for anyone who wants to lose weight healthily from nutritionist Izma Almasar, and more insight into the health benefits of its ingredients from registered dieitian Nataly Komova, RD.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Put In Your Smoothies For Weight Loss—It Fires Up Your Digestion!

Filling your diet with a variety of nutrient dense foods is essential for nourishing a healthy body, and drinking more smoothies is one of the easiest ways to achieve this goal. Completely customizable to your personal tastes and easily enhanced with an array of fruits and vegetables, there are certain ingredients you can add to smoothies that will boost your metabolism and improve digestion to bolster your overall health. Not sure which fruits are the best choices to add to a smoothie tailored for sustainable weight loss? We spoke with registered dietitian Trista Best to set the record straight.
DIETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Nutrition#Vanilla Pecan Crisp Bars
shefinds

The One Life-Changing Tip For Snacking Without Gaining Weight, According To An Obesity Doctor

Snacking can help some people lose weight (by keeping the metabolism going) while it can completely derail others. I am a nighttime snacker, reaching for things like goldfish or string cheese while watching TV with my family either out of habit, boredom or to satisfy my salty tooth. Unfortunately, my snacking has nothing to do with actual hunger, and helps to keep that extra ten pounds of baby weight on (even years after having the baby).
DIETS
LIVESTRONG.com

The One Snack a Dietitian Wants You to Eat Every Day for Longevity

While picking on potato chips doesn't deliver much in the way of nutrients, choosing the right kind of snack can positively affect your health today ​and​ in the future. Yep, if you're strategic about your snack choice, these itty-bitty in-between bites boast big benefits, like helping to fight off harmful free radicals and prevent serious diseases. One snack option offers all this and more. We're talking about nuts, folks.
NUTRITION
shefinds

4 High-Fiber Foods You Can Eat A Lot Of Without Gaining Weight

One understandable concern many people have when trying to lose weight is that they’ll have to limit or stop eating some of their favorite foods. While some high-fat, carb-filled or sugary foods are certainly more harmful than others when it comes to deterring your weight loss goals, there are still many high-fiber options out there that will promote healthy digestion!
WEIGHT LOSS
mensjournal.com

Best Weight Loss Pills: Top 5 Diet Pills to Lose Weight

This is sponsored content with Blue Ribbon Group. Men’s Journal is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. It’s challenging to shed pounds, especially as we get older. A wide range of weight loss pills is available to help those who have trouble losing weight on their own, those who have food cravings, and those who have stubborn fat that won’t go away.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
Delish

15 Best Healthy Late-Night Snacks, According To A Nutritionist

We’ve all experienced it — you’re about to call it a night (maybe you’ve even already crawled into bed!) when your stomach enters the conversation with a loud rumbling and grumbling that’s definitely saying, “feed me!” Now what? Maybe you’ve heard warnings that pre-bed snacking will mess with your sleep or cause you to gain unwanted weight, or perhaps you’re all aboard the bedtime snack train but aren’t quite sure what to eat.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Why Walnuts Are A Good Snack To Eat Before Bed

It's no secret that getting sufficient sleep is essential to maintaining good health. Sleeping is how the body recovers and repairs itself, so a lack of quality shut-eye can increase the risk of developing many health problems, including high blood pressure, heart disease, and depression, according to Medical News Today. However, all too often, people struggle with inadequate or poor quality sleep, leaving them tired, fatigued, and unable to perform at their best. While there are a lot of reasons behind this, diet actually plays a starring role in the quality of our sleep.
FOOD & DRINKS
studyfinds.org

5 Health Benefits From Eating Yogurt Regularly, According To Science

Yogurt can make for a delicious breakfast or lunch, and a healthy one at that. The creamy dairy product is a good source of protein, calcium, vitamins, and probiotics. Yogurt is a favorite among nutritionists and health experts because it pairs well with other healthy foods like fruit, oatmeal or granola. And of course, it’s a must-have for health-centric smoothie lovers.
NUTRITION

Comments / 0

Community Policy