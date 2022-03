WHO: Rodney Mathews from Season 18 of The Bachelorette will join the Bachelor Live on Stage in Atlanta, GA at the Fox Theatre. WHAT: The Bachelor Live On Stage Official Tour guarantees a wild night of fun, shocking surprises and a front row seat to the journey you’ve been watching on TV for years. Experience the ultimate Bachelor Nation fan party with a wildly flirtatious and interactive evening hosted by Becca Kufrin and featuring one incredible man from a recent season as your on-stage Bachelor. Filled with audience participation including limo entrances, outrageous group dates and rose ceremonies – it’s an evening filled with fun and romance, no strings attached. Tickets are available at foxtheatre.org.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO