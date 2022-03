Rwanda is one of the smallest countries in mainland Africa, and Kigali is located roughly in the center. This makes the capital the ideal base for exploring the cultural highlights within its city limits and many of those beyond them. The best day trips from Kigali include everything from a visceral tour into recent Rwandan history with a visit to the genocide memorials of Ntarama and Nyamata, or discovering the stunning scenery and exotic wildlife of the country’s best national parks. Many destinations require a very early start to get there and back in one day, and you should leave space in your budget for hiring a car (and perhaps a driver as well). Due to the lack of reliable public transport in Rwanda, this is undoubtedly the best and most convenient way to get around.

