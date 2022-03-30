ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travolta family adopts Jamie Lee Curtis’ rescue pup from Oscars ceremony

By Nexstar Media Wire, Laura Morrison
 4 hours ago

( WJW ) — When Jamie Lee Curtis appeared on the Oscars stage Sunday to give a tribute to Betty White , she brought a new friend along — a rescue puppy named Mac N Cheese. Now we know where the dog is headed.

“[My 11-year-old son] Ben adopted this dog from last night’s Oscar tribute to Betty White,” actor John Travolta wrote on Instagram on Monday. “Thank you @curtisleejamie & @pawworks [a California pet adoption agency].”

That’s right, the pup has been adopted by the Travolta family.

Travolta was at the ceremony Sunday showing off his “Pulp Fiction” dance moves while co-presenting the award for Best Actor.

During her palate-cleanser of a speech, Curtis mentioned that White, who died at 99 last year, was a big fan of the four-foots:

“Day in and day out for almost a century, she was a woman who cared so much for not just her two-legged friends but for animals just like this,” Curtis said. “So, the greatest gift you could give Betty White is to open your heart and your home and adopt a rescue dog just like Mac N Cheese from Paw Works.”

White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

In January, fans of White, star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland,” began donating to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of what’s been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge.

It’s not clear who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media shortly after White’s death on Dec. 31. However, the idea — to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her Jan. 17 birthday — quickly took off and drew support from celebrities like actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

