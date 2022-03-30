Jayhawks get shoutout from Bucs TE Rob Gronkowski

CHICAGO — Following the Kansas Jayhawks victory over the Miami Hurricanes in the Elite Eight, guards Remy Martin and Ochai Agbaji recreated an iconic video made originally by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski, catching the attention of the latter.

During their time with the New England Patriots, Brady and Gronk walked away from Arrowhead Stadium after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the 2019 AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl LVIII.

As they walked out of the building, Brady recorded a selfie video of the pair smiling with “Bad Boy for Life” by Diddy, Black Rob and Mark Curry playing in the background.

The lyrics of the song say, “We ain’t goin’ nowhere.”

Agbaji and Martin recreated the video as they walked out of the United Center with the Midwest Region trophy in their hands as they headed back to celebrate in Lawrence .

The song was used in “Bad Boys For Life,” the third in a trilogy of movies starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

