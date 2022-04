After a few years without one, the Shore Girls Basketball Coaches Association has announced the return of the Senior All-Star Game on Wednesday, April 6 at Manasquan High School. Tip-off will be at 7 p.m. The game will feature 50 senior players as selected by the SGBCA who will have the opportunity to represent their high schools one more time on the court. Players selected for the game:

MANASQUAN, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO