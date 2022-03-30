Research: Nonprofit organizations in San Francisco North Bay

Founded in 2017, One Tent Health is a youth-driven and youth-led nonprofit in Washington, DC, that provides free HIV screening in the most underserved and lowest-income neighborhoods. The organization has thousands of youth volunteers. The group also provides free on-the-spot pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills, COVID-19 PCR testing and voter registration. Cofounders Mackenzie Copley and David Schaffer, MD, both now 29 years old, were local students when the group launched. HIV activist and former youth leader Matthew Rose recently spoke with Copley and Schaffer about the importance of youth leadership and more. —Oriol R. Gutierrez Jr.
