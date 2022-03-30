Research: Nonprofit organizations in San Francisco North Bay

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – This week’s Bay Area Jefferson Award winner provides underserved adults with free training that’s needed to qualify for entry level manufacturing jobs of the future. Ryan Spurlock wanted to empower historically underserved people with the skills to become San Francisco’s next generation of inventors, designers, and makers. He started Humanmade in 2018, the city’s first community-based advanced manufacturing training center. “One of the things that we see through our programs is individuals who come in feeling lost, figuring out where they’re going to add value, how they’re going to support themselves in the Bay Area,” Spurlock told KPIX...

