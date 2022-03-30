ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Research: Nonprofit organizations in San Francisco North Bay

By NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
Cover picture for the articleThe latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on organizations with federal registrations for nonprofit status. The list of nonprofit organizations is ranked by...

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Nonprofit Helps Underserved Communities Train For Manufacturing Jobs Of The Future

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – This week’s Bay Area Jefferson Award winner provides underserved adults with free training that’s needed to qualify for entry level manufacturing jobs of the future. Ryan Spurlock wanted to empower historically underserved people with the skills to become San Francisco’s next generation of inventors, designers, and makers. He started Humanmade in 2018, the city’s first community-based advanced manufacturing training center. “One of the things that we see through our programs is individuals who come in feeling lost, figuring out where they’re going to add value, how they’re going to support themselves in the Bay Area,” Spurlock told KPIX...
MacKenzie Scott Gives $436M to Habitat for Humanity — and Local Chapter Initially Thought It Was a 'Hoax'

MacKenzie Scott donated $436 million to Habitat for Humanity for her latest charitable gift. Scott, 51, a philanthropist and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, made the sizable donation to Habitat for Humanity International and 84 of its U.S. affiliate organizations, marking her largest publicly disclosed donation to date, according to the Associated Press.
WTHI

Local program helping with food insecurity

"I think that there's something all of us can do to help" Local program helps fight food insecurity. According to Feeding America, one in seven children is facing food insecurity. Now one local food program is hoping to help eliminate that from their community.
KRON4 News

San Francisco businesses depending on tourism

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Mayor London Breed is off to Europe to bring more tourism back to the city. According to Breed’s office, San Francisco is seeing more domestic travelers but is missing a large number of international travelers. The number of international travelers arriving at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) is about 60% less […]
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Funding opportunity to provide continuation of Boots to Business entrepreneurship training

The U.S. Small Business Administration invites eligible nonprofit organizations, state and local government agencies, private sector firms and institutions of higher learning to submit proposals to provide synchronous online entrepreneurship training to transitioning service members, veterans and military spouses. The entrepreneurship training is a continuation of the training participants receive as part of SBA’s Boots to Business training program.
Next City

At These Health Centers, a Physical Comes With Housing Resources

The barriers that low-income individuals, people from underrepresented groups, and those without health insurance face when it comes to accessing healthcare have been well documented. For decades, CDFI Capital Impact Partners (CIP) has been working to remove these roadblocks by helping community health centers evolve to meet a broader set of needs.
NBC Bay Area

OpenRoad: Saving San Francisco Bay (Episode 73)

Five years ago, residents of the nine Bay Area counties voted overwhelmingly to tax themselves to restore and revitalize much of San Francisco Bay’s shoreline to improve its water quality, enhance its wildlife, provide increased public access to its many treasures and make it all far more resilient to the rising seas climate change is sending towards our shores.
Source New Mexico

National Indian Council on Aging receives $4M donation from billionaire MacKenzie Scott

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Indigenous elders were deeply impacted and the effects can still be felt today. Not only are Indigenous elders cultural carriers but are the foundation for Indigenous communities and families. The risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19 increased with age, prompting communities to focus on keeping elders safe by isolating them.
MedicalXpress

Integrating behavioral health in community-based primary care improves access and treatment for diverse children

New research led by Boston Medical Center and Boston University School of Public Health found that a model of integrating behavioral health care into pediatric primary care at federally qualified health centers resulted in greater access, more timely care, and higher diagnostic rates of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) for children. These results, published in Pediatrics, demonstrate the role that federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) can have in improving equitable care for children of all ages, especially racially and ethnically marginalized children who are more likely to access care at FQHCs.
POZ

Intergenerational Health

Founded in 2017, One Tent Health is a youth-driven and youth-led nonprofit in Washington, DC, that provides free HIV screening in the most underserved and lowest-income neighborhoods. The organization has thousands of youth volunteers. The group also provides free on-the-spot pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) pills, COVID-19 PCR testing and voter registration. Cofounders Mackenzie Copley and David Schaffer, MD, both now 29 years old, were local students when the group launched. HIV activist and former youth leader Matthew Rose recently spoke with Copley and Schaffer about the importance of youth leadership and more. —Oriol R. Gutierrez Jr.
