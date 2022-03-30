ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, MO

Van Gogh birthday dinner at Clayton hotel

FOX2now.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday is Van Gogh’s 159th birthday. FOX 2’s...

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Twin Cities

Banksy exhibit heading to Minneapolis puts price tag on street art

A traveling exhibit of Banksy's art coming to Minneapolis this May will be an expensive ticket, begging the question: would the anonymous street artist even approve?What's happening: Basic tickets to "The Art of Banksy," an unauthorized exhibition of 100 works from private collectors, range from $40-$70, depending on the day and time.The confusion: Banksy is known for displaying work in unexpected and public (read: free) places. The big picture: Traveling exhibits like "The Art of Banksy" and "Immersive Van Gogh," which also stopped in Minneapolis, are raking in some serious cash."Immersive Van Gogh," run by the same group, sold 4.5...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSMV

Hard hat tour held for Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The media got a sneak peek of a new MTV-style loud tribute to the art of Vincent Van Gogh coming to Nashville. It took a bit to get to the finish line, but workers were just a few days away from getting there. But, first, all those sunflowers just keep getting better what you see on the walls.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clayton, MO
Lifestyle
City
Clayton, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
Complex

Biggest White Diamond to Ever Be Sold at Auction Expected to Go for Around $30 Million

A record-settingly massive white diamond nicknamed “The Rock” will soon hit auction, where it’s projected to go for as much as $30 million. The piece—a 228.31 carat pear-shaped diamond that was mined and polished in South Africa more than 20 years ago—is said by Christie’s to be the biggest white diamond to have ever been listed for sale at auction.
CELEBRITIES
Robb Report

This Picasso Sculpture Being Deaccessioned by the Met Could Fetch $30 Million at Auction

Click here to read the full article. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York is selling a valuable bronze cast of a woman’s head by Pablo Picasso, dated to 1909, at Christie’s this May. The museum said that it is deaccessioning the early piece, which is the first sculpture the artist ever produced in his Cubist-style and has been in the collection for more than two decades, because it owns another version of the same work that was recently donated by Leonard Lauder, one of the world’s top collectors of Cubist art. According to a Christie’s spokesperson, the work’s value carries an estimate upon...
MUSEUMS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Van Gogh
ARTnews

Rare Yves Klein Receipt from Storied Empty Space Sale Heads to Auction

Click here to read the full article. One of the last surviving receipts that Yves Klein issued to collectors as part of a storied 1959 performance in which the French artist sold off pieces of empty space is headed to sale. The piece of paper, which granted ownership to only a few buyers of Klein’s invisible art piece, will be auctioned during a single-owner sale at Sotheby’s in Paris on April. The sale will mark the first time that one of the receipts produced as part of the performance, titled Zone de sensibilité picturale immatérielle (Zone of Immaterial Pictorial Sensibility), will...
VISUAL ART
WSMV

Tour of Vincent van Gogh art exhibit

Monday, there was a renewed call to pause the gas tax in Tennessee to help people feeling pain at the pump. Dog owners in the Germantown neighborhood say their dogs are getting sick and they don’t know why. Monday evening news update from News4. Updated: 2 hours ago. |
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meridian#Fox 2#Dutch
Register Citizen

Two Van Gogh experiences are coming to CT. Here’s what to know.

Over the past couple of years, immersive Vincent van Gogh exhibitions have popped up all over the world. With competing companies — often having similar names — putting on different exhibits of the impressionist's work, art lovers may not know which experience to choose. In New York City,...
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Rare Work by Paris Salon’s First Female History Painter Is Acquired by the Fine Arts Museum of San Francisco

Click here to read the full article. In 1791, Marie-Guillemine Benoist became the first woman to show a history painting at the prestigious Paris Salon with Psyche Bidding Her Family Farewell, a masterwork of the genre that was squirreled away for centuries after its creation—until now. The Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco has announced the acquisition of the Benoist work, making it just one of three paintings by the artist currently held in U.S. collections. It will be exhibited for the first time since the 1791 exhibition starting tomorrow. “Having remained with the descendants of its first owner for over 200 years,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Bring Me The News

Italian court seeks return of marble sculpture on display at Minneapolis Institute of Art

Italy is seeking the return of an ancient sculpture the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia) has had prominently displayed since the 1980s. An Italian court near Naples in late February formally requested the Doryphoros statue be returned to Italy, saying it was illegally excavated in the 1970s prior to the Minneapolis museum buying it for $2.5 million in 1986, Art Net reports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: The Masked Singer recap

Tim recaps Tuesday night's episode of "The Masked Singer," which saw two celebrity crooners get voted off the show. Urban League looking for adults to nurture young …. Prostate Cancer survivor celebrates his victory with …. Eating healthy despite high food prices. Van Gogh birthday dinner at Clayton hotel. Bringing...
TV SHOWS
FOX2now.com

Brews, benjamins and big-time announcements – Judi D. has all the tea

ST. LOUIS – 4 Hands Brewing Company releases its new brew to benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital. See where you can buy it starting March 29. Then singer, Lizzo, is coming out with what she calls a huge announcement, and see who Wendy Williams is calling a thief, saying they took a bunch of Benjamins from her!
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy