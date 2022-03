Mexico is on the verge of clinching its berth in the 2022 World Cup as it hosts El Salvador on Wednesday. It's the final matchday for CONCACAF qualifying for the World Cup 2022 with Mexico (7-4-2) having several avenues to Qatar. A win or draw would send Mexico into the Qatar 2022 pool, while a loss could also do so depending on the result of USMNT vs. Costa Rica. El Salvador (2-4-7) has already been eliminated from contention and will miss out on its 10th straight World Cup. You can stream all the action on Paramount+.

SOCCER ・ 6 HOURS AGO