ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Retired Family Physician Charged With Sexual Assault of 4 Year Old Girl

By Holly Johnson
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA – Dr. Mandell Much, 86, was charged with Aggravated Indecent Assault of...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

17-year-old accused in McAllen stabbing charged with aggravated assault

Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout. A teen accused of stabbing a man in McAllen on Thursday has been charged with aggravated assault. Bond for Orlando Eric Rodriguez, 17, was set at $100,000. Police say at about 4 a.m. Thursday, someone reported a man yelling for help and...
MCALLEN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
State
Delaware State
City
Home, PA
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Crime & Safety
The Independent

Man accused of killing cancer survivor wife after she filed for divorce over his affair while she did chemotherapy

An Indiana farmer has been charged with the murder of his wife who had just finished her chemotherapy after surviving breast cancer.Elizabeth ‘Nikki’ Wilhoite, 41, was hit with a “gallon-size cement flower pot” in her face allegedly by her husband Andrew Wilhoite, after she sought a divorce over his affair, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.“This lady just finished her last round of chemo today … very proud of you,” Mr Andrew, 39, said in a Facebook post sharing her smiling picture on 18 March.On 26 March, her body was found “partially submerged in approximately three feet...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Moore
Person
Josh Shapiro
The Independent

Jealous sister killed her mother and sibling and staged it to look like a murder-suicide

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Assault#Indecent Assault#Family Physician#Simple Assault
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

83K+
Followers
51K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy