Andi Dorfman is engaged! The Bachelor vet receives HUGE diamond ring from boyfriend Blaine Hart... after going Instagram official in January

By Heidi Parker, Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 hours ago

Andi Dorfman is engaged to her boyfriend of under one year, 35-year-old South Carolina native Blaine Hart.

The Bachelor veteran shared the happy news with People on Wednesday as she shared a look at her very large diamond engagement ring.

The 34-year-old reality star only went Instagram official with Hart in January after they started dating last year.

They will wed: Andi Dorfman is engaged to her boyfriend of under one year, Blaine Hart. The Bachelor veteran shared the happy news with People on Wednesday as she shared a look at her very large diamond engagement ring 

The site added that Hart proposed at sunset on the beach. 'Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,' Andi told People.

'We get down to our spot, pour some wine, walked toward the water and when I turned around, he was on one knee,' she added.

'I don't even remember what he said, I just remember hugging him and crying. I didn't even remember seeing the ring at first. And then after, the best part was, he told me instead of dinner we were going to stay the night at Hotel Bel-Air. So we drove home to pack a bag and when I opened the door to our home, both of our families and my closest friends were there to surprise me. That's when I really started bawling.'

She also shared that her nephew and niece were there.

'Turns out, Blaine had been planning with our families and my friends for a month to get it all organized and I had absolutely no clue!' she noted.

A sunset proposal: The site added that Hart proposed at sunset on the beach. 'Blaine told me he made dinner reservations and asked if I wanted to do sunset cocktails on the beach, which is something we do all the time here in L.A.,' Andi told People

They picked out the ring together, working with the 'same jeweler who made an engagement ring for Dorfman's mother almost 40 years ago,' People noted.

'I love that it is more traditional with the halo and split shank but mostly, I love that I look at it — and as cheesy as it sounds — it symbolizes so much love and happiness,' she said.

'I love, too, that Blaine visited my parents in Atlanta to ask both of them for their blessing and even called my sister to ask for hers as well. That just epitomizes the kind of man Blaine is.'

In November she hinted she was in a relationship with Hart. Blaine was identified in November by E! News, which cited an insider who said Andi and Blaine go way back.

They met 'years ago during college through a mutual friend, who went to school with Blaine in South Carolina,' the insider said.

Best yet: Andi in the caption wrote that 2022 'might very well be the best one yet!'

Andi and Blaine coincidentally were in Italy over the summer and reconnected after 15 years, the source said.

'They have been together ever since!,' the insider added.

Andi shared a subtle relationship status update on November 10 on Instagram with a selfie showing her cozying up to her new boyfriend.

Blaine's face wasn't shown, but Andi on New Year's Eve shared photos of him on Instagram for her roughly 1 million followers.

She posted a snap of them kissing and wrote in the caption: 'By far my favorite thing from 2021.'

Andi appeared on The Bachelor in 2014 and later was the star of season 10 of The Bachelorette.

Looking away: The Bachelorette star in November shared a relationship status update on Instagram with a selfie showing her cozying up to her new boyfriend without showing his face
Tender moment: The Atlanta native shared a tender photo of Blaine and her on Instagram

She got engaged to Josh Murray, 37, in the season finale that aired in July 2014, and they announced their split in January 2015.

Andi wrote a book titled It's Not Okay that chronicled her tumultuous relationship and split with Josh.

The Atlanta native was the first former attorney to star as The Bachelorette.

Favorite thing: Andi in a New Year's Eve post said Blaine was 'by far' her 'favorite thing from 2021'

