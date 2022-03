It is perhaps no surprise that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, which was launched in 1982 amid the last bout of double-digit inflation, is preparing for a big 40th anniversary year. With the price of everything on the rise, the quirky Pennsylvania-based retailer that boasts about the 431 frenetic “semi lovely stores” it operates in 29 states says it is well-positioned for the latest round of consumer belt-tightening.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO