Saint Paul, MN

Gun that shot Dillinger

mnhs.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTomorrow, March 31, is the anniversary of the shootout between gangster John Dillinger and Saint Paul police at Lincoln Court Apartments, on the corner of Grand and Lexington. Saint Paul was known as a haven for gangsters in the 1930s; so long as they did not commit crimes in the...

www.mnhs.org

