Gun that shot Dillinger

COHOES, N.Y. — On March 16, New York State Police in Latham arrested Edward J. Brophy Jr., 27, of Cohoes. At approximately 8:30 p.m. on March 16, State Police responded to a female in a vehicle who was shot with a BB gun from a second vehicle in the area of Columbia St. and Remsen St. in the City of Cohoes. The victim and her passenger, Brophy Jr., contacted 911 and followed the second vehicle. A road rage incident occurred between the two parties during which the second vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old with a 16-year-old passenger, struck the victim’s vehicle twice. Brophy Jr. is accused of exiting the victim’s car during the incident and threatening the 18-year-old and 16-year-old with a baseball bat. The 18-year-old continued onto I-787 southbound.

COHOES, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO