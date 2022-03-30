ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Mistrail Denied, Jury To Return Deliberating Wednesday Morning

qrockonline.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA Will County judge has denied the defense request for a mistrial of an Orland Park man accused of blowing through a stop sign and killing a mother, her three sons and...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Jury In Robert Neulander Murder Retrial Begin Deliberations Tomorrow

Syracuse, N.Y. - The fate of Dr. Robert Neulander is in the hands of the jury. Closing arguments in his murder retrial concluded today. This morning Defense Attorney Jonathan Bach during an almost 3 hour presentation, said there was no evidence of struggle. He said "Leslie was not helpless. She's about the same size as Bob. She worked out with a trainer three days a week. Leslie didn't even have a broken fingernail."
SYRACUSE, NY
News Channel Nebraska

Jury deliberating fate of teen accused of killing LPD investigator

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The jury in the trial of Felipe Vazquez is now in deliberation. Nineteen-year-old Felipe Vazquez has pled not guilty to seven charges, including first-degree murder, in the fatal shooting of Lincoln Police investigator Mario Herrera. Vazquez’s trial began Monday, March 7 in Columbus. The jury went...
LINCOLN, NE
WIBW

Jury begins deliberations in Mendez trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jury deliberation is now underway for the murder trial of Francisco Mendez. It comes after jurors heard almost two hours of closing arguments Thursday afternoon. “Do you guys have any weed? What’s your name? Just like we talked in opening statements, that what this case comes...
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Government
Orland Park, IL
Government
City
Beecher, IL
Will County, IL
Government
County
Will County, IL
City
Orland Park, IL
93.9 WKYS

Tennessee White Man Accused Of Rape Gets Probation–Black Woman In Same County Got 6 Years For Registering To Vote

In early February, we reported that 44-year-old Pam “P” Moses was sentenced to six years in prison for registering to vote while she was on probation. She didn’t think she was on probation and had an official certificate that backed her assumption that her probation had ended. But in Shelby County, Tennessee, that didn’t matter. In Shelby County, a Black woman was sentenced to six years in prison over what ultimately amounted to a clerical error.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Telegraph

Two face meth manufacturing charges

EDWARDSVILLE - Two Granite City residents were charged with methamphetamine- and weapons-related felonies Monday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Michael D. Tenllado, 42; and Steven T. Toth, 50, of the same address in the 2900 block of Warren Street, Granite City, were each charged March 21 with aggravated unlawful participation in methamphetamine manufacturing, both Enhanced Class X felonies; unlawful possession with intent to deliver of methamphetamine, both Class 1 felonies; and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, both Class 3 felonies.
GRANITE CITY, IL
MLive

Open-mouth kiss passed drug balloon to inmate, gets woman 2 years in prison

A Tennessee woman was sentenced yesterday to two years in prison for passing drugs to an inmate during an open-mouth kiss in 2017. According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Lisa Montpelier, 48, of Johnson City, Tennessee, was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by two years of supervised release by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
BET

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Showed ‘So Much Hatred,’ Jury Foreman Says

The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Chicago Tribune

CTA murder case that included two trials and once saw the defendant represented by his brother ends with 25-year prison sentence

Nine years and a long series of legal twists after Sanchez Mixon was killed on a CTA Green Line platform, the man convicted of murder in his fatal beating was sentenced on Wednesday to 25 years in prison. Anthony Jackson’s sentence concludes — for now — his case’s extraordinary tenure in Cook County court. The Jackson matter has been through two trials, a slew of explicit and conspiracy-laden ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy