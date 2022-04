Another member of Maine-Endwell's 2016 Little League World Series Champion team has made their commitment to playing baseball at the next level official. Spartans senior Michael Mancini has signed his National Letter of Intent to play baseball for Division 1 James Madison University. Mancini’s accomplishments on the diamond extend far beyond being a Little League World Series Champion. He has been a major contributor to 2 sectional champion teams and a 2019 regional championship. Mancini was the third ranked recruit in New York State by Prep Baseball Report for the Class of 2022. He is also a member of the Spartans 2022 Sectional Champion Basketball team, and was named the 2021 Class B New York State Football Player of the year for quarterbacking Maine-Endwell's State Championship run.

