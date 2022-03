Update: The fire is 12.5 acres and is 5% contained according to Cal Fire Sku and they’re calling it the #EVERGREENFIRE. Evacuations were downgraded to warnings. WEED (CBS13) — The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office issued an evacuation order for a wildfire that broke out near Hoy Road in Weed, California on Saturday. The order extends from Hwy 97 to Edgewood Road due to a wildfire that broke out in the area. The size and containment of the fire have not been released. No more information is available at this time.

WEED, CA ・ 17 DAYS AGO