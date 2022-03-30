ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx Express to test autonomous aircraft

By Brian Straight
freightwaves.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFedEx Express will test an autonomous air cargo aircraft in 2023, the company said Wednesday. Elroy Air, which has partnered with FedEx since January 2020, will supply the drone. “FedEx was built on innovation and we are always looking toward new technologies to help enhance the logistics industry through...

freightwaves.com

At FedEx, will a new person wear the CEO crown?

Corporate succession plans can be complex creatures. At FedEx Corp., a $90 billion company that has been run by its founder for 51 years, it is even more so. But the time for succession may soon be coming, according to a prominent consultant who has a long history with FedEx. By the end of 2022, and perhaps as early as its investor and analyst meeting on June 28 and 29, the Memphis, Tennessee-based giant (NYSE: FDX) could announce that founder, Chairman and CEO Frederick W. Smith (at left in photo) will relinquish the CEO role to become executive chairman, a new position. Should that happen, Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer (at right), would assume the CEO’s mantle as well as keep the presidency. Richard F. Smith, the founder’s oldest child, would be groomed to become the next COO once Subramaniam, 54, ascends to the CEO role.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Maersk to deploy 300 Einride electric trucks

Less than six months after opening a U.S. operation and launching initial pilots in North America, Swedish freight technology company Einride has inked a deal with global transportation provider A.P. Møller – Maersk. The five-year agreement calls for Maersk to deploy 300 Einride Class 8 electric trucks (E-trucks),...
ECONOMY
freightwaves.com

Digital freight matching offers planet-saving perks

Over the last few years, sustainability has proven to be a hot button issue for just about every industry across the globe. The worsening climate crisis – and increased consumer awareness to its effects – has pushed both governments and corporations to make concrete efforts toward better environmental stewardship.
INDUSTRY
State
Arkansas State
freightwaves.com

Airbus tests biofuel on A380 for first time

European aerospace manufacturer Airbus said Monday it has performed a first flight of its extra-large A380 aircraft powered by 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), part of an ongoing series of efforts underway to help airlines get to carbon-neutral emissions by midcentury. The test aircraft took off from Blagnac Airport in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
freightwaves.com

Survey shows 69% of carriers believe reducing empty miles is important to their business

Convoy has released its Q1 2022 Carrier Sustainability Survey in conjunction with this week’s Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS). Convoy surveyed approximately 700 small and midsized trucking companies all over the United States to gain insights on sustainability in trucking. Dispatchers, drivers and owner-operators were among the respondents. The survey...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

To the moon, Artemis

Brian Bourke, chief growth officer at Seko Logistics, talks about how his company is working with Project C.U.R.E. to send support to Ukraine. Jill Rice, partner at Port X Logistics, discusses women in leadership in logistics. Tom Fogarty, CEO at Bestpass, smites toll citations. Plus, a Highway Angel saves a...
ROGERS, AR
freightwaves.com

Genesee & Wyoming, BNSF say customers spent billions to be near rail

Genesee & Wyoming: $1.5 billion in investments across multiple commodities. Customers of short line operator Genesee & Wyoming invested $1.5 billion last year in 69 projects that will utilize proximity to G&W’s network. Investments presented all major commodity groups, with chemicals and plastics, minerals and stone, and agricultural products...
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Is truckload capacity finally normalizing?

Freight demand plummets at fastest pace since December 2020. Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, OTVI.USA. National truckload tender volumes have fallen nearly 9.5% since March 3 while rejection rates have accelerated their decline to hit their lowest point since June 2020. FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote about how this is the start of another “bloody” cycle for truckload carriers but not everything will be the same as it was in 2019. While that piece focuses on the future, let’s make sure we fully understand the present and then see what may be different about this environment from the one three years ago.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Indiana trucking company files bankruptcy after FMCSA orders operations halt

An Indiana-based trucking company recently filed Chapter 11, more than a month after the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration ordered the carrier to suspend interstate operations after receiving an unsatisfactory rating. JCB Trucking Enterprises LLC, headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, filed its petition in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern...
LAFAYETTE, IN
Toyota, Aurora test-drive autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) – Japan’s Toyota Motor and Aurora Innovation Inc, a U.S. developer of automated driving systems, have started testing autonomous ride-hailing fleet in Texas, with two safety operators and no passenger on board, Aurora said on Tuesday. Toyota’s Sienna minivans, retrofitted with Aurora’s self-driving system, will...
TEXAS STATE
freightwaves.com

Chargepoint to power Gatik autonomous electric trucks

After focusing on developing its technology and building use cases, middle-mile autonomous vehicle provider Gatik is ready to develop the ancillary items needed to accelerate adoption of its technology. Gatik announced on Monday a partnership with electric vehicle charging provider ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) to develop a charging ecosystem for...
CARS
Benzinga

Joby Aviation Resumes Flight Testing Of eVTOL Aircraft

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE: JOBY) resumed flight testing of its second pre-production prototype aircraft at the pilot production facility in Marina, California. Joby’s internal safety review board lifted the pause on flight testing earlier this week, which it voluntarily enforced following an accident concerning the first pre-production prototype earlier this year.
MARINA, CA
freightwaves.com

Breaking: Fred Smith named FedEx executive chairman

FedEx Corp. said late Monday that Frederick W. Smith, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman, effective June 1. Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer, will become CEO on that date. The COO position will not be filled once Subramaniam relinquishes it on...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Norfolk Southern, Wabtec to modernize 330 NS locomotives

Norfolk Southern plans to modernize 330 more locomotives with help from Wabtec as part of NS’ broader initiative to reduce carbon emissions and improve fuel efficiency. Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) has already modernized 500 locomotives belonging to NS (NYSE: NSC), both companies announced last August. By 2025, Wabtec will have modernized more than 950 of NS’ locomotives through a multiyear order that began in 2015. This week’s order is the third order of that agreement.
TRAFFIC
freightwaves.com

Cargo airlines cancel flights as Shanghai enforces COVID lockdown

The staggered lockdown of Shanghai to contain the biggest wave of COVID-19 since the early days of the pandemic is quickly crimping the movement of air cargo. City officials shut down the eastern half of the city on Monday through Friday and told people on the western side to quarantine at home or compounds from Friday to April 5 while they conduct mass testing. With no public transport and people stuck at home, manpower shortages are hindering manufacturing and logistics activity. Many factories and warehouses have closed, getting goods to and from local airports is difficult because few trucks are available and airports have limited staff to handle cargo, according to logistics companies operating in China.
PUBLIC HEALTH
freightwaves.com

Live demo preview: EchoShip the one-stop shop

Shippers tend to have issues with supply chain visibility. Software after software makes claims about streamlining company processes and being the one-stop shop for all shipping needs. Rarely do they fully deliver on that. Typically there are issues that stop a full integration, or payment processing still has to happen...
ROGERS, AR
freightwaves.com

RelayGo released to speed up driver reimbursement

LAS VEGAS — Relay Payments, which has only been around since 2019 but has already pulled in some heavy outside funding, is rolling out a significant upgrade to its primary product that helps drivers get paid quickly for their expenses on the road. RelayGo is the name of the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

