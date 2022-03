Freight demand plummets at fastest pace since December 2020. Chart of the Week: Outbound Tender Reject Index, Outbound Tender Volume Index – USA SONAR: OTRI.USA, OTVI.USA. National truckload tender volumes have fallen nearly 9.5% since March 3 while rejection rates have accelerated their decline to hit their lowest point since June 2020. FreightWaves CEO Craig Fuller wrote about how this is the start of another “bloody” cycle for truckload carriers but not everything will be the same as it was in 2019. While that piece focuses on the future, let’s make sure we fully understand the present and then see what may be different about this environment from the one three years ago.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO