Nebraska State

Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator Rises 2.41% In February

By Tom Stanton
klin.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska’s leading economic indicator rose in February, according to the most recent report from the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into the...

klin.com

KPVI Newschannel 6

Nebraska unemployment rate drops in February

Nebraska's unemployment rate declined in February. According to the Nebraska Department of Labor, the statewide unemployment rate last month was 2.1%. That was down from 2.2% in January and 2.7% in February 2021. It was tied with Utah for the lowest rate in the U.S. The national unemployment rate in...
ECONOMY
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The consumer price index for February was yet another indication that inflation in the U.S. has gotten out of control. Compared to the same month in last year, prices rose 7.9%, the largest year-over-year increase since January 1982. One notable difference between the two periods is that the U.S. was in a recession then. There […]
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

U.S. manufacturing strong in February, with only autos lagging

The numbers: Industrial production rose 0.5% in February, the Federal Reserve reported Thursday. The gain was in line with Wall Street expectations, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. Capacity utilization rose to 77.6% in February from a revised 77.3% in the prior month. The capacity utilization rate...
ECONOMY
The Guardian

Australia’s unemployment rate could hit 4% even as cost of living pressures grow

The unemployment rate could hit 4% when the latest labour force figures are released this week, as the economy recovers from the impact of the Omicron variant. The jobless rate touched 4% in February 2008 and again in August of that year under Kevin Rudd’s Labor government, but has never been lower according to Australian Bureau of Statistics figures stretching back to 1978.
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Yellen says inflation is ‘likely’ to be 'very uncomfortably high' for another year

Inflation reached another 40-year high in February with consumer prices rising 7.9% annually. Although the Federal Reserve is planning to implement multiple benchmark rate hikes in 2022 to restrain soaring inflation, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen predicts that price acceleration will continue to impact consumers throughout the year. "We’re likely to...
BUSINESS
Person
Eric Thompson
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Advertising Forecast Cut Slightly Amid Geopolitical Uncertainty

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will be a slight drag on U.S. advertising growth in 2022, media investment and intelligence company Magna said on Monday. It reduced its advertising spending growth expectation for the current year from 12.6 percent to 11.5 percent “due to the economic and geopolitical uncertainty,” which also led it to predict “lower-than-expected economic activity, continued supply issues and protracted inflation. But Magna said that “media owners’ ad revenues should still grow … this year to pass the $300 billion milestone” for the first time. It’s projection for the year is $320 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Says...
BUSINESS
FOXBusiness

Recession indicator flashes red as parts of yield curve invert for first time since 2006

One of Wall Street’s favorite indicators of an impending recession is flashing red, sparking fresh concern that the U.S. economy is on track for a downturn this year. The spread between the 5-year and 30-year Treasury yields briefly inverted on Monday for the first time since 2006 on fears that the Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to tackling the hottest inflation in four decades could lead to a sustained slowdown in growth.
BUSINESS
#Economic Indicator
Cheddar News

Consumer Sentiment Turns Negative but Recession May Not Be Inevitable

A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine leading to rising gas prices and supply chain issues, the U.S. consumer is focusing on concerns over rising inflation. Jesse Wheeler, an economic analyst for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to talk about consumer confidence and the potential for a recession. "Consumer sentiment has really soured forecasters across the board, have lowered their expectations for real GDP growth for the U.S. this year, increased their expectations for interest rates and inflation," he said. "However, I don't think this necessarily means that we're headed for an outright recession anytime soon."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

March U.S. Auto Sales to Tumble on Rising Inflation, Ukraine Crisis Data

(Reuters) - U.S. auto retail sales could decline in March as rising inflation hinders spending by customers already limited by slim inventories due to pandemic-led supply shortages, and now the Ukraine crisis, consultants J.D. Power and LMC Automotive said. Supply bottlenecks were showing signs of easing in recent months, but...
BUSINESS
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska February traffic fatality toll reported

(Lincoln, Neb.) — During the month of February 2022, fifteen people were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation. These 15 fatalities occurred in 13 fatal crashes. Six of the fourteen vehicle occupants killed were not using seatbelts, four...
LINCOLN, NE
Reuters

U.S. soybean supplies under pressure if analysts break stock bias -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (Reuters) -Mid-season U.S. soybean supplies should be well above last year’s levels, though analysts might still be underestimating those figures if history is any indication. But heavier soybean stocks versus last year may be deceiving when it comes to year-end supply possibilities because U.S. carryout could...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Economists warn of stagflation despite strong growth for businesses in March

Economists have warned of dreaded stagflation in the months to come even as new data suggested that British businesses seem to be growing strongly in March.According to an influential survey, the economy has scored 59.7 so far this month, a slight easing of growth from 59.9 in February.Before that January had been the worst month in nearly a year.The S&P Global/CIPS flash UK composite PMI counts anything above 50 as growth; anything below that means a sector is contracting.March’s reading is based on preliminary data and a full score will be released early next month.But Russia’s war against Ukraine has...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

U.S. Consumer Confidence Ticks up in March

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence edged higher in March from a year-low reading a month earlier, with Americans' assessment of current economic conditions improving on the back of a healthy job market, offsetting concerns over the war in Ukraine and inflation that have further darkened their outlook. The Conference Board...
BUSINESS

