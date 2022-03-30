Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator Rises 2.41% In February

The Russian invasion of Ukraine will be a slight drag on U.S. advertising growth in 2022, media investment and intelligence company Magna said on Monday. It reduced its advertising spending growth expectation for the current year from 12.6 percent to 11.5 percent “due to the economic and geopolitical uncertainty,” which also led it to predict “lower-than-expected economic activity, continued supply issues and protracted inflation. But Magna said that “media owners’ ad revenues should still grow … this year to pass the $300 billion milestone” for the first time. It’s projection for the year is $320 billion.More from The Hollywood ReporterDisney Says...

