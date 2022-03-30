Nebraska’s Leading Economic Indicator Rises 2.41% In February

A month into Russia's invasion of Ukraine leading to rising gas prices and supply chain issues, the U.S. consumer is focusing on concerns over rising inflation. Jesse Wheeler, an economic analyst for Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to talk about consumer confidence and the potential for a recession. "Consumer sentiment has really soured forecasters across the board, have lowered their expectations for real GDP growth for the U.S. this year, increased their expectations for interest rates and inflation," he said. "However, I don't think this necessarily means that we're headed for an outright recession anytime soon."
Comments / 0