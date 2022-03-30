ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch NY Ranger Legend Henrik Lundqvist Play Guitar With Dirty Honey

Cover picture for the articleFans attending the 'Young Guns' tour stop in New York City Monday night got an extra special treat during Dirty Honey's set when legendary New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist joined the band on guitar. Dirty Honey...

Cleveland.com

Young Guns Tour with Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey ready to rock Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s billed as the Young Guns Tour. But Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey both bring a bit of veterans’ history to the mix. The WVH, of course, is Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen and bassist in the Van Halen band from 2006-2020 -- as well as the driving force of its final studio album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” which turns 10 this year. He’s been working on his own music for many years as well, finally releasing “Mammoth WVH,” a bona fide one-man solo project, last June. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Hard Rock and Independent Album charts, while the singles “Distance” (an elegy for his father) and “Don’t Back Down” topped the Mainstream Rock Songs survey. His single “Distance” also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Song.
