Watch NY Ranger Legend Henrik Lundqvist Play Guitar With Dirty Honey

CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s billed as the Young Guns Tour. But Mammoth WVH and Dirty Honey both bring a bit of veterans’ history to the mix. The WVH, of course, is Wolfgang Van Halen, son of the late guitar hero Eddie Van Halen and bassist in the Van Halen band from 2006-2020 -- as well as the driving force of its final studio album, “A Different Kind of Truth,” which turns 10 this year. He’s been working on his own music for many years as well, finally releasing “Mammoth WVH,” a bona fide one-man solo project, last June. It debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Rock, Hard Rock and Independent Album charts, while the singles “Distance” (an elegy for his father) and “Don’t Back Down” topped the Mainstream Rock Songs survey. His single “Distance” also received a Grammy Award nomination for Best Rock Song.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO