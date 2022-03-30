ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

OCPD: Child Death Confirmed As Homicide

By News 9
 3 hours ago
In September of 2021, police were called to an apartment complex in south Oklahoma City regarding an unresponsive baby.

The baby was then taken to OU Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead five days after being transported there.

In March of 2022, the state's medical examiner office determined the death of the child was a homicide.

According to authorities, the person arrested in connection to this incident was identified as Michael Brown, who was in jail on other charges, which now include a murder complaint for the death of the baby.

The baby, identified as Zailen Howell, was the child of Brown's girlfriend.

News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

