Qatari sheikh loses legal fight against Swiss antique dealer after paying £4million for 'fake' statues of Alexander the Great and victory goddess Nike

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 hours ago

A Qatari sheikh has lost an appeal over his bid to take legal action against a Swiss antiques dealer after paying £4million for 'fake' statues of Alexander the Great and Nike, the Greek Goddess of victory.

Court of Appeal judges in London rejected arguments from Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani that the Covid pandemic contributed to delays in bringing a claim against Geneva-based Phoenix Ancient Art.

The member of the Qatari royal family, who has a 'particular interest in valuable artefacts', is CEO of the Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Company.

The firm bought an object known as 'the Head of Alexander the Great as Herakles' from the art dealer for £2.3million ($3million) in January 2014.

But after its purchase the sheikh alleged the object was 'fake' and 'not an artwork from ancient Greece'.

The court was also told that he believed a statuette of Nike, the Greek Goddess of victory, bought for around £1.7 million ($2.2million) was allegedly of 'modern manufacture' and 'worth a tiny fraction of the price paid'.

Court of Appeal judges in London rejected arguments from Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Thani (pictured in December 2013) that the Covid pandemic contributed to delays in bringing a claim against Geneva-based Phoenix Ancient Art
Jeweled objects from the Al-Thani collection are seen on display during a press preview of an exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in October 2014 (file photo)

Herakles, or Hercules as he is more popularly known, is a mythological hero who was the son of Zeus, a Greek God.

The marble artefact, just under 12in high, was said to date from between the 3rd and 1st century BC, London's High Court was previously told.

The antiques dealer maintained the artefacts were genuine and offered to exchange them for six other items in order to maintain good relations.

But the exchange did not take place after five items due to be shipped from the US were seized by customs authorities over an issue in relation to import/export controls.

Despite negotiations, the sheikh and the Qatari company later sought to launch a claim against the art dealer in January 2020.

In February 2020 a judge, Master Gidden, set aside an order granting the sheikh an extension of time to bring his case, arguing that he had 'failed to grasp the nettle of what had to be done in the time permitted by rule'.

Following an appeal by the sheikh, that decision was upheld by a High Court judge, Mr Justice William Davis in July, who said there was no reason to conclude the master 'fell into any error of law or principle'.

The sheikh and the company took their case to the Court of Appeal, with his lawyers arguing that the master and judge 'adopted an unreasonable approach to the very real problems caused by the pandemic'.

They claimed that disruption to business caused by the pandemic 'materially contributed' to the delays in preparing to serve their claim form.

It was argued that the pandemic also behind the previous closure of the section of the High Court responsible for the serving of documents overseas.

The Qatar Investment and Project Development Holding Company bought an object known as 'the Head of Alexander the Great as Herakles' from the art dealer for £2.3million ($3million) in January 2014 (illustration of Alexander the Great, above)
The court was also told that he believed a statuette of Nike (illustration above), the Greek Goddess of victory, bought for around £1.7 million ($2.2million) was allegedly of 'modern manufacture' and 'worth a tiny fraction of the price paid'

Lawyers for the art dealership argued that the pandemic had 'little or nothing to do with the delays' and alleged the sheikh and the company were 'simply using the pandemic opportunistically as an excuse for their own dilatoriness'.

Lady Justice Whipple, sitting with Lord Justice Coulson and Lord Justice Peter Jackson, ruled on Wednesday that the appeal should be dismissed.

She said the closure of the court section was not a reason for the sheikh needing an extension of time, it 'simply added to the existing problems'.

The judge added that there was a lack of 'specifics' in the evidence over how many days were lost due to the pandemic.

She concluded that the pandemic 'cannot provide a basis' for restoring the extension of time order.

BBC

Henry Moore sculpture Mother And Child sells for £400,000

A sculpture by pioneering Yorkshire artist Henry Moore has sold at auction for eight times its top estimate. The lead sculpture, titled Mother And Child, is considered "extremely rare" as it is a material the sculptor used only for a short period in the 1930s, Dreweatts auctioneers said. The piece...
VISUAL ART
