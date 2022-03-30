Walking with Dinosaurs is Back at the Harrison County Recreation Complex

As I sit here enjoying the warm spring weather and watching the buds popping out of the trees my mind goes back to those spring days when I was just a little girl. Spring reminds me of the carnivals that I got so excited about. They came to the Norwood Park or the Fairgrounds as it was referred to. My very favorite ride was the Merry Go Round. I was really afraid to ride the Ferris wheel or some of the other rides that went up high in the sky. We never had a roller coaster here, but I did become acquainted with them in later years when I went to some of the larger stationary parks. And after one ride on them, they were put on my do not like list.

