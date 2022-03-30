ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Walking with Dinosaurs is Back at the Harrison County Recreation Complex

Cover picture for the articleHarrison County Parks and Recreation is pleased to announce that the dinosaurs are back with this year’s theme “Moments in Time” at the Recreation Complex on Rt 19 South of Clarksburg. The free event will have public days on the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) from noon...

