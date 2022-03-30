ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman, TX

Coleman Coldwater Cattle Company Closed for Lunch Today

colemantoday.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to the thunderstorms which moved through Coleman last night, Coleman Coldwater Cattle Company will...

www.colemantoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

The Absolute Best Buffet Restaurants In The U.S.

While buffet restaurants — or any overabundance of food — tend to be labeled as an American concept, the modern buffet actually has its roots in a Swedish dining trend (via VinePair). The idea of a "smorgasbord" started with the Swedes, who set aside a side table that featured pre-dinner drinks and snacks. The commercial practice of a buffet started in 1912 at the Stockholm Olympics. Smorgasbord, which translates to "butter-goose table," arrived in the U.S. in 1939 by way of New York's World Fair. By the 1940s, a Las Vegas restauranteur had adopted the idea and created America's first buffet, the Buckaroo Buffet (via VinePair). Within a few years, the idea spread, and the buffet became an American icon — that is, until the start of 2020.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

Costco Just Announced A Big Change Coming To Its Store Hours

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in full force, a lot of things changed. Extended families could no longer gather together. School and work moved online. Dine-in restaurants closed -– sometimes permanently. Grocery stores tightened their hours and placed restrictions on in-demand products in an effort to prevent hoarding. Shortly...
RETAIL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coleman, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
WSET

Restaurant shuts down after customers were rude to staff

Milwaukee, WI. (WISN/CNN Newsource) — A bold move to send a message - a Wisconsin restaurant closed its doors for a day after customers were rude to the staff. At Skinny Vic's Diner and Coffee Stop, it was hard to steal five minutes with owner Vicki Lehnerz. "Every day...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Absolute Best Cinnamon Rolls In The U.S.

Few things scream weekend breakfast like a fresh cinnamon roll. They can come fluffy or flaky, rich or light, dainty or monstrous. Aside from the fact that they're a spiral-shaped baked good with cinnamon and butter rolled into the layers, it's hard to say what exactly defines them. And deciding what makes one particular cinnamon roll the best is an even harder task.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Coldwater#Food Drink
Mashed

The Truth About McDonald's Breakfast Sausage

No other fast food joint does mornings quite like McDonald's. For over 40 years, their breakfast menu has fueled groggy customers' grease fix with hash browns, hot cakes, and grilled breakfast sandwiches, washed down with a steady stream of black coffee. But when talking about McDonald's breakfast, we tend to focus on individual innovations like the Sausage McMuffin or the McGriddle. What we don't pay much attention to is what's nestled in between the bun, and that's McDonald's breakfast sausage.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Jacksonville Daily Record

German Schnitzel Haus restaurant closes

The German Schnitzel House announced on its website and on Instagram it closed March 22 after 16 years. The restaurant is in The Fresh Market-anchored Harbour Village shopping center at 13245 Atlantic Blvd. The Instagram message reads:. “With a heavy heart, after 16 years in business, the German Schnitzel Haus...
RESTAURANTS
WSVN-TV

USDA: Fewer milk cows cause price of butter to rise

(WSVN) - The price of butter is on the rise. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said there are 15,000 fewer milk cows in dairy herds this year, leading to the increase in the price of butter. Consumers are likely to see an increase in pastry prices as well.
AGRICULTURE
Hot 104.7

Big Nationwide Walmart Pancake Mix Recall Involves South Dakota

Better check your cupboards for this box of Walmart breakfast food. The recall involves South Dakota, Minnesota, and Iowa. Continental Mills has issued a recall for Great Value Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix. The recall was prompted due to potential foreign material contamination. Fragments from a cable used to clear...
FOOD SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy