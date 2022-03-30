Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody

The man who allegedly drove into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people, had roughly double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, prosecutors said Monday.Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. The 2 a.m. Sunday crash left a scene of chaos, with people trapped under the car. Two people died at the scene and two died at the hospital, police said. After the dead and injured were taken away, flattened tents, an overturned shopping cart and a deeply...
