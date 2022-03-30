ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plattsmouth, NE

Plattsmouth Sunday school teacher charged with sexual assault of children dies in custody

By 6 News Staff reports
1011now.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The state of Nebraska has submitted a motion in Cass County District Court seeking the dismissal of child sexual assault charges against William Marks...

www.1011now.com

Fremont Tribune

Plattsmouth man receives prison time for assault

PLATTSMOUTH – A Plattsmouth man who tried to strangle his girlfriend will spend time in state prison for the offense. Sergio E. Sanchez, 45, appeared in Cass County District Court on Monday morning for plea and sentencing hearings. He pled guilty to a Class IV felony charge of attempted strangulation and a Class I misdemeanor charge of domestic assault-third degree.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
People

Wash. Mom Allegedly Threw Malnourished 3-Year-Old Against a Playpen for Not Getting Dressed: Police

A mother in Washington state has been charged with several felonies after authorities say that she abused her 3-year-old child to the brink of death. PEOPLE confirms Sarah Lynn Morrill, 40, has been charged with unlawful imprisonment domestic violence, first-degree assault of a child domestic violence, third-degree assault of a child, first-degree criminal mistreatment domestic violence, and tampering with a witness. She is being held on $200,000 bond.
OLYMPIA, WA
Oxygen

Minnesota Brother, Sister Sentenced For 2020 Murder Of Man Found Shot To Death Over Debt

A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Man charged with smearing human faeces on a woman’s face is arrested again

The man accused of committing one of the more heinous crimes reported at a New York subway station is back behind bars again, but this time for a crime that will induce far fewer stomach-churning reactions.Frank Abrokwa was caught on CCTV footage on 21 February approaching a 43-year-old woman who was sitting on a bench at the Wakefield-241st Street subway station in the Bronx. In the video, you can see the moment that the 37-year-old smeared human faeces on the unsuspecting woman’s face.By 28 February, Mr ââAbrokwa was caught and charged by police with forcible touching, menacing and disorderly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Six teenagers arrested after 15-year-old killed in US school shooting

The suspects, all from Des Moines, Iowa, are charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. US authorities have arrested six teenagers, including a 14-year-old, over a drive-by shooting outside a school that killed a 15-year-old boy and seriously wounded two female teenagers. The suspects, all from Des...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Wisconsin man gets life in killing, dismemberment of parents

A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Wisconsin dad wants cop charged for restraint of daughter

A Wisconsin father wants prosecutors to charge an off-duty police officer who appears to have briefly pressed his knee into his 12-year-old daughter's neck similar to how Derek Chauvin fatally restrained George Floyd. The hold may have violated the officer's department's policies and a new Wisconsin banning police chokeholds in most cases, but the ban doesn't provide any penalties and several legal experts say charges are unlikely. Kenosha police Officer Shawn Guetschow was working his off-duty job as a security guard at Lincoln Middle School on March 4 when Jerrel Perez's daughter got into a lunchtime fight with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced for killing woman, burning body on reservation

A Winnebago man was sentenced Friday to 25 years in federal prison for killing the mother of his child and burning her body in 2020. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release that Jonathan Rooney, 27, was sentenced for the death of 22-year-old Kozee Decorah. He was convicted in December of manslaughter and destruction of evidence.
WINNEBAGO, NE
Oxygen

Man Arrested In 1992 Murder Of Woman Once Thought The Victim Of A Serial Killer

A Mississippi man is under arrest after authorities said he killed a woman in North Carolina 30 years ago. Warren Luther Alexander, 71, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with the July 1992 murder of Nona Stamey Cobb, according to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Authorities say Cobb’s body was found on the northbound side of Interstate 77 near Elkin in Surry County.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Oxygen

Girlfriend Of Harmony Montgomery's Father Found Dead At Hotel

The girlfriend of Harmony Montgomery’s father has been found dead in a hotel. Kelsey Small, 27, died on March 13 at a hotel in New Hampshire, police told WMUR. Investigators are not considering her death suspicious. According to the New Hampshire Union Leader, she was found dead in Manchester and her cause of death is pending.
MANCHESTER, NH
The Independent

Prosecutor: Driver who killed 4 homeless people was drunk

The man who allegedly drove into a homeless encampment in Salem, Oregon, killing four people, had roughly double the legal limit of alcohol in his blood, prosecutors said Monday.Enrique Rodriguez Jr., 24, is charged with four counts of first-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault, reckless driving and driving while under the influence of intoxicants. The 2 a.m. Sunday crash left a scene of chaos, with people trapped under the car. Two people died at the scene and two died at the hospital, police said. After the dead and injured were taken away, flattened tents, an overturned shopping cart and a deeply...
HOMELESS

