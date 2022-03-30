ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

Ding recognized for early career achievements

The Daily Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State Graduate School alumnus Xiaoyun Ding is the recipient of the 2022 Graduate School Alumni Society Early Career Award. This award recognizes alumni who have demonstrated exceptional success in their chosen field within the first ten years after obtaining their graduate degree. Ding...

www.psu.edu

ZDNet

Interest in post-grad computer science programs spiked during pandemic

Enrollment in post-grad computer science programs increased when the pandemic hit. Faced with career and personal upheaval, many people chose to pursue upskilling opportunities through higher education in this popular career field, which has a positive long-term outlook. But enrollment appears to be slowing as the pandemic enters its third...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Micro Nano Engineering#Journal#Nih Mira
Reason.com

Academic Freedom Alliance Letter to Princeton University

The Academic Freedom Alliance released a public letter to Princeton University calling on the university to reaffirm the academic freedom of classics professor Joshua Katz. On July 8, 2020, Professor Joshua Katz published an opinion piece in an online journal reacting to the July 4th public letter signed by many members of the Princeton faculty. In that piece he criticized a student group that had operated on campus a few year earlier and hyperbolically characterized it as a "small local terrorist group." This piece generated a series of responses on campus, including the university's spokesman claim that Professor Katz would be investigated for potential disciplinary action as a result of his extramural speech. More recently, in a university-sponsored freshman orientation event Professor Katz was singled out for criticism by the Carl Fields Center for Equality and Cultural Understanding. On a website of the university and co-sponsored by myriad university administrative units including the Office of the Vice Provost of Institutional Equity and Diversity, Professor Katz is held out as an example of a professor making a racist statement and is shown being denounced by the university president, the Classics department, and the chairs of two academic units for engaging in racist speech.
COLLEGES

