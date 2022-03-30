Austria tightens monitoring of gas market over Russia's rouble demand

VIENNA, March 30 (Reuters) - Austria said on Wednesday it had activated the first step of a three-stage emergency gas-supply plan, tightening its monitoring of the gas market but taking no extra measures for now to secure its supply, because of Russia’s demand for payment in roubles.

“The existing surveillance and monitoring system ... will be intensified further,” Chancellor Karl Nehammer’s office said in a statement, adding that measures such as gas rationing would only come into play if the third phase of that emergency plan were activated, which required an “immediate crisis”. (Reporting by Francois Murphy;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)