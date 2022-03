Students in Mrs. Walsh’s science classes at St. Patrick School have been learning about energy transfer, predator/prey relationships, and biomes. Students were given a unit test last week and were treated to a fun lab. Students briefly discussed different types of local owls, then dissected owl pellets. These are the undigestible parts of the prey that owls swallow whole. Owls must cough these parts up before being able to swallow their next victims.

ANIMALS ・ 14 HOURS AGO