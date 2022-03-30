ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

How the Bolsheviks tried to destroy the Russian Orthodox Church

atlantanews.net
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReligion and the Orthodox Church in particular were serious obstacles for the creation of the new Soviet man. That's why the Bolsheviks declared war on the "opiate of the masses." Even before the Bolsheviks had fully established power over the entire country, they set about eliminating everything that belonged...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Putin: Russian Troops Killing Ukrainian Kids Are Heroes

Even as the Kremlin on Wednesday touted a “possible compromise” in peace talks with Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin went on the record to claim Russian soldiers waging war against Ukrainian civilians, including children, are displaying “courage and heroism.” In a speech that sounded both disconnected from reality and paranoid, the Russian leader accused the West of a plot to cancel “Russia” and insisted the country would not be hurt by U.S. sanctions. He said Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine—in which countless civilians have been killed by Russian troops firing at residential buildings—was going “strictly according to plan.” “All the goals of the special operation will unconditionally be met,” he said in a video address aired by Russian media. Sanctions against Russia will only bolster Russian businesses, he said, telling citizens not to believe the West’s claim that Russian citizens are struggling because of “acts of hostility” by Moscow. The sanctions, he claimed, are part of a conspiracy to divide Russian society and hold back a “strong and contemporary Russia.” “It’s apparent that organizing an economic blitzkrieg against Russia and demoralizing our society, taking us by force, didn’t work,” he said. He went on to announce a series of economic measures aimed at countering the effects of sanctions, including an increase in social assistance, pensions, and the minimum wage.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

A warning for Putin: Joseph Stalin's forces tried to seize Finland in 1940 'Winter War' but were humiliated by a much smaller force and forced to settle for a peace treaty after three months of warfare in which they lost 126,000 troops

During Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the world has marvelled at the way in which president Volodymyr Zelensky's forces refused to capitulate to the superior military might of their enemy. Much has been made of the poor tactics of Vladimir Putin's generals, along with Russia's demoralised troops and malfunctioning equipment. But...
POLITICS
The Independent

Archbishop tells head of Russian Orthodox Church of ‘grave concern’ over Ukraine

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken to the head of the Russian Orthodox Church to express his “grave concern” about the war in Ukraine, Lambeth Palace has said.The Most Rev Justin Welby urged Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia to publicly call for peace, when the two spoke via video call on Wednesday.Patriarch Kirill has long had friendly ties with Russian president Vladimir Putin.He has previously called for an end to “fratricidal” conflict in Ukraine.During their conversation, the Church of England leader said the conflict was a “great tragedy” and “we need to find ways to live as neighbours...
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Nevsky
Person
Vladimir Lenin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orthodox Churches#Religion#The Orthodox Church#Soviet
Daily Beast

Russian State TV Just Blew Up Putin’s ‘Nazi Ukraine’ Bullshit

Confusion reigns on Russia’s state TV, as panicked lawmakers and pundits try to explain to the public why their country invaded Ukraine and now faces crushing Western sanctions. And in the process of zealous propagandists striving to justify the unfathomable, they’ve inadvertently revealed too much. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry...
POLITICS
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join Lads' Army taking on Putin's forces says Kyiv will never fall to the Russians because Ukrainians are fighting 'like the Taliban on steroids'

A veteran British sniper who came out of retirement to join the war in Ukraine has said Kyiv will not fall as their guerrilla tactics are ‘absolutely hammering’ Putin’s forces and they are defending their country ‘like the Taliban on steroids’. Shane Matthews, who completed...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christianity
Country
Russia
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy