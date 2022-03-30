Jr. High Track Zone 1 Results….

Because of strong winds in the forecast, high school baseball and softball games scheduled Tuesday in Lubbock were postponed to Wednesday. That includes District 4-5A and Estacado. The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning for Lubbock County until 9 p.m. Tuesday, forecasting 30- to 40-mph winds with gusts...
After the bi-district round of high school playoff soccer, the number of teams still in contention has been slashed in half. Nine teams will continue their journey in the postseason after winning their bi-district contests last weekend. Caprock's captivating 2-1 overtime victory over Lubbock Monterey shined as the game of...
Anderson is 6-0 in District 17-5A play after beating Travis 23-0 in a game that the Trojans scored 11 runs in the first inning then 12 more in the second. The game was called after Travis batted in the third. Junior center fielder Leti Paiz is off to a hot streak as she is hitting .550 with 33 hits and 11 RBIs. Anderson recovered from a slow start before shining in league play.
NACOGDOCHES – There is simply no doubt about it, former Bridge City standout Kassidy Wilbur has been a complete gem for the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks on the diamond. After winning the Southland Conference regular season title last season, Wilbur, a senior, and the Ladyjacks are seeking a Western Athletic Conference crown this season.
CORPUS CHRISTI - The McHi Lady Bulldogs made quick work of the Eagles from Corpus Christi Veterans on Monday defeating them 5-0 in their 5A area round match-up. Savannah Ruiz scored a hat trick in the game to give her a RGV leading 40 goals on the season. The Bulldogs...
LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley both earned all-state honors in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Joining Gracey and Wiley in Class 3A, were Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Beckville’s Ryan Harris and Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore. Center’s Christopher Evans received honors...
The Lubbock-Cooper boys golf team won a district championship for the sixth year in a row this week. The Pirates' top group completed its two-round 639 Tuesday at the Abilene Country Club's South course. Hayden Bowman tied for second to lead Lubbock-Cooper Black, which won the title by 11 strokes...
