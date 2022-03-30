ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aledo, TX

Jr. High Track Zone 1 Results….

By Admin
evermanathletics.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow are the results from the Zone 1 Jr. High...

evermanathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
Austin American-Statesman

High school softball update: Bowie's Olivia Moreno player of the week; Thorndale red hot

Anderson is 6-0 in District 17-5A play after beating Travis 23-0 in a game that the Trojans scored 11 runs in the first inning then 12 more in the second. The game was called after Travis batted in the third. Junior center fielder Leti Paiz is off to a hot streak as she is hitting .550 with 33 hits and 11 RBIs. Anderson recovered from a slow start before shining in league play.
THORNDALE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aledo, TX
Aledo, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Orange Leader

Kassidy Wilbur having a blast mowing down opponents for thriving Ladyjacks

NACOGDOCHES – There is simply no doubt about it, former Bridge City standout Kassidy Wilbur has been a complete gem for the Stephen F. Austin Lady Jacks on the diamond. After winning the Southland Conference regular season title last season, Wilbur, a senior, and the Ladyjacks are seeking a Western Athletic Conference crown this season.
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Tyler Morning Telegraph

LaPoynor's Gracey, Grapeland's Wiley earn all-state honors

LaPoynor’s Cooper Gracey and Grapeland’s Omarian Wiley both earned all-state honors in Class 2A by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Joining Gracey and Wiley in Class 3A, were Timpson’s Terry Bussey, Beckville’s Ryan Harris and Tenaha’s Ja’Tyrian Moore. Center’s Christopher Evans received honors...
GRAPELAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jr High#Brewer High School

Comments / 0

Community Policy