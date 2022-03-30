Nevada State Tow Association announces official launching

Las Vegas, NV – Mystic Holdings Inc. (OTC:MSTH) through its wholly owned subsidiary Qualcan, a Las Vegas-based vertically integrated operator, is partnering with Belushi’s Farm to produce a full line of ‘Blues Brothers’ cannabis products, including packaged flower, pre-rolls, vape carts, edibles and concentrates. Belushi’s Farm is owned by performer Jim Belushi, who can be seen on the series GROWING BELUSHI documenting his life as a legal cannabis farmer. Season 2 recently aired on the Discovery Channel and is streaming on discovery+.
Comments / 0